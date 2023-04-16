[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada track and field wrapped up their weekend in Southern California with day three of the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Mt. Sac Relays meet Saturday, earning a combined total of 20 personal records, 17 season bests, seven appearances on Nevada’s all-time list, and two school records across all three competitions.
The Pack kicked things off with the 400-meter dash with Annalies Kalma, Lilly Gregg, and Halyn Senegal all placing within the top-50 in the event. Gregg ran a new personal record in a time of 56.29, beating her previous record from last season by three tenths, finishing 39th. Kalma ran a time of 56.12 to finish 31st, and Senegal rounded out the trio with a 42nd place finish in a time of 56.36.
In pole vault section “C”, Hannah Watson saw a new outdoor personal record in the event with her mark of 3.60 meters, her best mark of the season and coming just shy of her indoor personal record of 3.63 meters she vaulted at the Indoor Mountain West Championships. Watson tied for third overall, while Samantha Irwin vaulted a mark of 3.45 meters, finishing sixth. In pole vault section “A”, Camrin Dolcini placed fifth with a mark of 3.90 meters.
Sarah Marske posted a top-20 finish in the 100 hurdles, placing 17th with a time of 14.19. In the 400 hurdles, Carolyn Ross and Kylie Burton both ran season bests, Ross with a 1:00.68 placing just outside the top-10 in 12th, and Burton with a 1:02.88, finishing 33rd. Ross’ time is the fastest she’s ran since coming to Nevada, sneaking close to her all-time personal record of 59.73 from the 2019 season.
Bonét Henderson represented the Pack in the 200 meters, putting down a new season best time of 24.63, placing 38th. At Mt. Sac Relays, Emily Costello competed in the 200 meters elite invitational where she ran a season best time of 23.93, placing 18th overall.
The Pack will continue action at the Fresno Invitational Saturday, April 28, before heading to the 2023 Mountain West Outdoor Championships at the beginning of May.
Results (Nevada)
400 meters
31. Annalies Kalma – 56.12
39. Lilly Gregg – 56.29
42. Halyn Senegal – 56.36
100 hurdles
17. Sarah Marske – 14.19
Pole Vault “A”
5. Camrin Dolcini – 3.90m
Pole Vault “C”
T-3. Hannah Watson – 3.60m
6. Samantha Irwin – 3.45m
400 hurdles
12. Carolyn Ross – 1:00.68
33. Kylie Burton – 1:02.88
200 meters
Bonét Henderson – 24.63
200 meters (Elite)
18. Emily Costello – 23.93