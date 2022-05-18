STOCKTON, Calif. – Quim Vidal Mora's five-under and A.J. Lintunen's four-under guided the Pack to ninth in the Stockton Regional. Vidal Mora finished three shots back of an NCAA Championship clinching spot tying for 15th.
The Pack finished the final day at one-over to remain in ninth and close the Stockton Regional at five-under (291-279-289=859). No. 4 Arizona State surged with a 17-under final round to lead the field by 10 strokes and clinch the top spot. No. 16 Stanford shot nine-under during the closing 18 holes to finish second at 28-under-par. No. 46 BYU was third at 27-under and 11-under for the second-lowest score during the final round. No. 28 Oregon finished third at 21-under and No. 38 Liberty finished fifth to round out the top-five advancing teams at 18-under.
"My guys should be very proud of what they accomplished this year as a team," Head Coach Jacob Wilner said. "This was a historic season for Nevada men's golf."
Vidal Mora shot two-under during the final round and moved up six spots to tie for 15th at five-under with a closing-round 70. It marked his second-lowest round of the tournament after shooting 68 during the second round yesterday. The senior from Barcelona, Spain, posted an impressive three-round score of 211 (73-68-71) to lead the Pack. Both Vidal Mora and Lintunen moved into contention going into the final round.
Lintunen played himself into contention for most of the final round, shooting two-under with a 70 to close action (72-70-70) for a 212-tournament score. The senior from Espoo, Finland, began his round with three consecutive birdies and finished with five birdies overall on the day. Lintunen rose nine spots to contend for the individual berth into the NCAA Championship.
Trey Davis finished tied for 44th after a one-over (73-71-73=217) tournament, Peyton Callens finished tied for 50th at three-over (73-70-76=219), and Michael Sarro shot 12-over (79-71-78=228) to close the regional in 70th.
The Pack did not finish outside the top 10 in any single tournament this season and competed in its fourth straight NCAA Regional. Nevada finished ninth at an NCAA Regional for the second time in the last four years, just two spots back of tying its highest finish at regionals (7th; 2x, 2018-19 and 1988-89).
Nevada Results
T15. Quim Vidal Mora – 73-68-70=211 (-5)
T17. A.J. Lintunen – 72-70-70=212 (-4)
T44. Trey Davis – 73-71-73=217 (+1)
T50. Peyton Callens – 73-70-76=219 (+3)
70. Michael Sarro – 79-71-78=228 (+12)
Team Standings
1. Arizona State – 279- 276-271=826 (-38)
2. Stanford – 278-279-279=836 (-28)
3. BYU – 284-276-277=837 (-27)
4. Oregon – 290-270-283=843 (-21)
5. Liberty – 287-278-281=846 (-18)
--------------- Top 5 Advance -------------------------
6. LSU – 287-275-286=848 (-16)
7. Denver – 282-281-286=849 (-15)
8. Washington – 291-276-286=853 (-11)
9. Nevada – 291-279-289=859 (-5)
10. Abilene Christian – 289-290-283=862 (-2)
11. UC Davis – 290-282-292=864 (E)
12. Houston – 295-286-286=867 (+3)
13. UAB – 297-285-297=879 (+15)
14. Weber State – 293-298-298=889 (+25)