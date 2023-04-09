[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After splitting the squad last weekend at both the Stanford Invitational and the Mike Fanelli Track Classic, Nevada track and field and Nevada men’s cross country came together to collectively compete at the Brutus Hamilton Invitational hosted by the University of California, picking up new personal records across the board, 18 top-10 finishes, and an all-time mark appearance made by junior Marije Hijman.
“It’s the third installment of the spring 2023 outdoor season, and we are working hard and moving the needle” said head coach Shantel Twiggs. “We had lots of personal bests, season bests, and trying off events. We are looking forward to the next opportunity to sprint faster, throw and jump farther as we move to the fourth installment of back-to-back competitions as we hit the Pacific Coast Invitational, Mt. Sac Relays, and Azuza Pacific.”
Hijman led the group of six athletes that competed in the 1500 meters, placing first overall with a season best time of 4:30.30, marking her first appearance on the Nevada all-time list with the eighth fastest time in school history.
Claire Nelson would also finish in the top-10 in the event, placing ninth with a time of 4:41.92, smashing her previous personal record by 16 seconds. Halyn Senegal finished 13th, making her debut in the event to earn a new personal record of 4:46.82. Placing closely behind Senegal, Kylee Denver secured 15th place with a time of 4:48.75, breaking her previous personal record by two seconds. Rounding out the stellar six were Elizabeth Shaw (4:58.95) placing 23rd and shaving off three seconds from her personal record, and Ashley Boone (4:59.32) in 24th.
A handful of events saw solo Wolf Pack representatives that all finished in the top-10. In javelin, Alia Minoletti threw a new season best with her mark of 30.32 meters finishing third overall. In the 3000 meters steeplechase, Madelyn Shipman posted a second-place finish and a 19 second personal record of 11:14.99. In the 400 hurdles, Brynn McNabb snagged fifth with her time of 1:05.22, finishing 0.01 seconds off her personal record that she ran last weekend at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic. In both the long jump and the triple jump, Isabella Minoletti represented the Pack with a 17th place finish in the long jump (4.93m) and a 13th place finish in the triple jump (10.90m).
The pole vault squad had a solid day of competition. Camrin Dolcini reached a height of 4.06 meters tying for second overall with Cal’s Kylie Hilton, just one centimeter off her personal record that she vaulted last weekend at the Stanford Invitational. Samantha Irwin and Hannah Watson tied for 10th place with their heights of 3.46 meters, while Alyssa Carson placed 13th with a season best of 3.01 meters.
In the 100 meters and 400 meters, Nevada had two athletes a piece compete in each respective event. Jasmine Harris and Raegan Gorzeman earned 17th and 18th place finishes in the 400 meters, Harris running a new personal record (59.49) by four tenths of a second, and Gorzeman running a new season best (59.52). In the 100 meters, Sarah Marske placed 14th (12.62) and Sica Verwasch placed 23rd (13.34).
Running the 800 meters, Emily Costello saw the highest finish for the Pack, picking up a seventh-place finish (2:17.77) with Kylie Burton right behind in 13th (2:21.93). Carolyn Ross (2:24.05) finished 15th.
The last event of the day for the women was the 200 meters. Annalies Kalma finished among the top eight with her time of 24.85, one hundredth off her personal record. Lilly Gregg came in 10th overall, running a new personal record of 24.97. In their second event each of the day, Marske finished 19th (25.39), while Harris earned a personal record closing out the squad in 20th (25.92).
On the men’s side, the day started with three new personal records and all three athletes placing in the top-10 in the 5000 meters. Leading the way, Jackson Hammons finished second overall in the event, coming in with a time of 15:09.37, crushing his previous personal best by 43 seconds, the largest time drop of the day across the men and women. Cris Kubatko finished sixth (15:21.18), shaving off 25 seconds from his previous record, followed by Pierce Simpkins in eighth (15:26.91), running a 23 second new personal record.
Alfonso Parsae made his spring debut in the 800 meters, as the lone wolf competing in the event, where he placed ninth overall with a time of 1:56.15.
All nine athletes that competed in the 1500 finished in the top-25 overall, including Celime Garcia (3:56.35) , Jared Marchegger (3:57.31), and Tyron Jardin (3:59.65) who all finished in the top-10 in fourth, sixth, and 10th respectively. Soma Baligad finished just outside the top-10 in 11th, with a new personal record of 4:00.13, crushing his previous by 14 seconds. Finishing in 16th, 17th, and 18th were the Pack men made up of Sergio Mazon (4:01.83), Matthew Kruse (4:02.53) improving his previous record by 21 seconds, and Ryan Petzing (4:02.65). Danyom Yosief (4:06.72) and Zander Simone (4:07.91) finished 21st and 22nd.
The Pack women and men will continue the outdoor season next week at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azuza, California, the Mt. Sac Relays in Torrance, California, and the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California April 13-15.
Results (Nevada)
Men’s 5000m
2. Jackson Hammons – 15:09.37
6. Cris Kubatko – 15:21.18
8. Pierce Simpkins – 15:26.91
Javelin
3. Alia Minoletti – 30.32m
Long Jump
17. Isabella Minoletti – 4.93m
Pole Vault
T-2. Camrin Dolcini – 4.06m
T-10. Samantha Irwin
Hannah Watson – 3.46m
13. Alyssa Carson – 3.01m
3000m steeplechase
2. Madelyn Shipman – 11:14.99
Triple Jump
Isabella Minoletti -
Women’s 1500m
1. Marije Hijman – 4:30.30
9. Claire Nelson – 4:41.92
13. Halyn Senegal – 4:46.82
15. Kylee Denver – 4:48.75
23. Elizabeth Shaw – 4:58.95
24. Ashley Boone – 4:59.32
Men’s 1500m
4. Celime Garcia – 3:56.35
6. Jared Marchegger – 3:57.31
10. Tryon Jardin – 3:59.65
11. Soma Baligad – 4:00.13
16. Sergio Mazon – 4:01.83
17. Matthew Kruse – 4:02.53
18. Ryan Petzing – 4:02.65
21. Danyom Yosief – 4:06.72
22. Zander Simone – 4:07.91
400 meters
17. Jasmine Harris – 59.49
18. Raegan Gorzeman – 59.52
100 meters
14. Sarah Marske – 12.62
23. Sica Verwasch – 13.34
Women’s 800 meters
7. Emily Costello – 2:17.77
13. Kylie Burton – 2:21.93
15. Carolyn Ross – 2:24.05
Men’s 800 meters
9. Alfonso Parsae – 1:56.15
400 hurdles
5. Brynn McNabb – 1:05.22
200 meters
8. Annalies Kalma – 24.85
10. Lilly Gregg – 24.97
19. Sarah Marske – 25.89
20. Jasmine Harris – 25.92