[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada Men's Tennis' historic 2022 campaign came to an end Friday, as the Pack fell, 4-0, at No. 13 USC in the NCAA Tournament First Round in Los Angeles.
The Pack finishes the season 19-8, having reached the program's first NCAA Tournament. Nevada also made program history by winning its first Mountain West title, sweeping both the regular-season and tournament crowns. The titles were Nevada's first conference championships since sharing the Big Sky title in 1982.
Friday, Nevada battled in doubles play, and came within mere points of stealing the opening point of the match. Already down a match, the Pack answered as All-Mountain West tandem Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller reeled off three-straight games to defeat the No. 56 doubles tandem in the country, Peter Makk and Lodewilk Weststrate, 6-3.
The doubles point came down to the battle at No. 1, as Matheo Coupu and Delmas N'Tcha staved off defeat by serving to even their match at 5-5 then again at 6-6 to force a tiebreaker. Coupu and N'Tcha took an early 2-1 lead over seventh-ranked Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye in the tiebreaker, then rallied down three match points to tie it up at 6-6. But the Trojan tandem captured the next two points to take the 7-6 (8-6) victory, and secure the 1-0 lead for USC.
Zisswiller was a bright spot for the Pack Friday, as he led his singles match against Weststrate, ranked as the No. 121 singles player in the country, at No. 6, 7-6, 3-3, at the time of suspension.
But Nevada fell into too deep a hole in singles play, dropping the first set in five of the six matches. Dostanic, the No. 7-ranked singles player in the country, defeated Coupu, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1, while Bradley Frye, ranked 105th, put the Pack in an 0-3 hole with a victory at No. 2 over Juan Batalla.
The Trojans would clinch the match at No. 4, as the 56th-ranked Makk defeated Benn, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 - No. 7 Stefan Dostanic/Bradley Frye (USC) def. Matheo Coupu/Delmas N'Tcha (NEV) 7-6 (6)
No. 2 - Satchel Benn/Loris Zisswiller (NEV) def. No. 76 Peter Makk/Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) 6-3
No. 3 - Wojtek Marek/Samuel Rubell (USC) def. Juan Batalla/Daniel Dudockin (NEV) 6-1
Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1
Singles
No. 1 - No. 7 Dostanic (USC) def. Coupu (NEV) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 - No. 105 Frye (USC) def. Batalla (NEV) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 - Marek (USC) vs. N'Tcha (NEV) 6-2, 3-2 unf.
No. 4 - No. 56 Makk (USC) vs. Benn (NEV) 6-4, 6-1
No. 5 - Ryan Colby (USC) vs. Dudockin (NEV) 7-5, 2-1 unf.
No. 6 - Zisswiller (NEV) vs. No. 121 Westrate (USC) 7-6, 3-3 unf.
Order of Finish: 2, 1, 4