Reno Aces infielder Phillip Evans’ historic month of April was capped as he was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month by Minor League Baseball.
Evans, 30, completed the month with the highest batting average (.455) in franchise history in April, in addition to setting an Aces record for the most runs in the month with 27. He finished fourth in the league in walks (21), recorded 12 multi-hit games, and hit safely in 11 straight games to end the month.
The Carlsbad, California native is in his first season within the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. The New York Mets initially selected him in the 15th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of La Costa Canyon High School.
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt was the last Aces player to win monthly honors for Reno. At the same time, former Aces catcher and outfielder Cooper Hummel was the previous BLC-nine player to garner Player of the Month honors during September 2021.
