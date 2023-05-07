[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Phillip Evans went 4-for-4 in Sunday’s 11-6 series finale win for the Reno Aces (18-14) over the Round Rock Express (21-11) at Greater Nevada Field.
The Aces scored in five of eight innings, consistently drawing out at-bats and rallying with runners on base. P.J. Higgins drove in the first two runs of the game with a two-run triple in the bottom of the first.
Diego Castillo tattoed an RBI double to center and drove in two on the day. Dominic Miroglio went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk. Evans boosted his batting average to an incredible .460 in a sterling effort.
Konnor Pilkington struck out three in his Aces debut, giving up one earned run in 2 1/3 innings. Anthony Misiewicz Justin Martínez, and Austin Adams combined to strike out nine in 3 2/3 IP innings of scoreless relief.
Reno salvaged a home split with Round Rock and head on the road to face the Tacoma Rainiers for a seven-game series starting Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Phillip Evans: 4-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Diego Castillo: 2-for-5, 2B
- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-3, 2B
- Anthony Misiewicz: 1 2/3 IP, 0 R/ER, 4 K
- Justin Martínez: 1 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K
- Austin Adams: 1 IP, 0 ER, 3 K
The Reno Aces will head to Tacoma to take on the Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Game one is Tuesday with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. PT.
