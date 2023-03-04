With spring training starting next week, the Reno Aces hosted their yearly Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday.
Special activities, food and beverage options, and merchandise discounts at the Biggest Little Team Shop were a few fun-filled festivities fans experienced at Fan Fest.
“Building off the success of 2022, we are ecstatic that the 2023 season is right around the corner, and Fan Fest is a fabulous event to kick off another memorable year at Greater Nevada Field,” said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. “Opening Day is March 31st, and this event is a perfect opportunity to showcase all of the new and exciting projects we've been working on this off-season as we continue to enhance the fan experience at the ballpark."
The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.
Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
(Reno Aces)