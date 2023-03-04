Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Storey County in western Nevada... Southern Washoe County in western Nevada... Central Carson City in western Nevada... Northern Lyon County in west central Nevada... * Until 545 PM PST. * At 512 PM PST, a dangerous snow squall was located over Washoe Valley, or 8 miles west of Virginia City, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel, especially on I-580 and Alt US-395 through Washoe Valley. Locations impacted include... Carson City, Washoe City, Pleasant Valley, New Washoe City, Washoe Lake Campground, Lakeview and Davis Creek Campground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident, quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds may produce near-zero visibility at times, cause tree damage and lead to some power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The first round of spillover will occur this afternoon into early evening, with a second round starting before daybreak Sunday. Snow showers may occur between these heavier waves of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This snow could produce major travel challenges, especially at night when poor visibility due to blowing and drifting snow is more likely. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&