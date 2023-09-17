Pavin Smith and the Reno Aces clobbered the Salt Lake Bees to wrap up their home schedule for the year and win the series.
Smith, after driving in three runs Saturday, walloped Salt Lake again in Sunday’s drubbing.
Smith smacked four hits, including a three-run homer in the second.
Smith, Jorge Barrosa, and Phillip Evans all homered on a fabulous offensive afternoon. Evans reached three times while Barrosa had another multi-hit effort.
Nabil Crismatt struck out five over 5 2/3 sharp innings. The reliable righty held the Bees to just two runs on three hits and one walk.
Reno’s bullpen was sturdy and helped the Aces to their team record for most home wins in a season.
The first four hitters in the Aces order went 8-for-13 with a double and three homers.
It was a raucous finale at Greater Nevada Field as the BLC Nine sets its sights on a potential PCL Championship series berth.
The Aces will head on the road to Las Vegas for their final series of the season against the Aviators.
The six-game set begins Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT from Las Vegas Ballpark.