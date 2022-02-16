Reno native and Olympian David Wise made his 2022 Winter Olympic debut in as he competed in qualifying in Freeski Half Pipe qualifying.
The Wooster Alum needed to place in the top 12 of the 23 in the field to qualify for the final.
On his first run, Wise scored an 88.75 which placed him in the lead for a short time.
His second run was even better as Wise scored an 89 which was good enough to put him in 4th behind leader and USA teammate Aaron Blunck.
Wise will look for a 3rd straight Olympic Gold Medal on Saturday, February 26 in Beijing.