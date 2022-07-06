Reno, Nev.– Despite a two-run eighth to tie the game at two apiece, the Reno Aces (41-39) fell 3-2 to the Tacoma Rainiers (34-45) in extra innings Wednesday evening in front of 3,266 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.
Trailing 2-0 with a runner on first in the eighth, Cole Tucker lined a single to right that was misplayed by the right fielder and allowed both runners to score and tie the game at two.
The momentum shifted back to the Rainiers when they strung together a run in the top of the tenth that led to the 3-2 final score.
The loss was charged to Kevin Ginkel after the right-hander allowed one run (unearned) on two hits and fanned a batter in the tenth.
Jake McCarthy (3-for-4, 2B, SB) and Tucker (2-for-4, R) produced multi-hit games for Reno.
Dan Straily started on the mound for the Aces and was effective with five innings of two-run ball on three hits and five strikeouts in a no-decision.
The relief trio of Edwin Uceta, J.B. Bukauskas and Paul Fry held the Rainiers’ bats in check with four scoreless innings on one hit and punched out three batters.
The Aces’ infield flashed the leather with a season-high four double plays against the Rainiers.
Aces Notables:
- Jake McCarthy: 3-for-4, 2B, SB and extended his hitting streak to six games.
- Cole Tucker: 2-for-4, R.
- Grayson Greiner: 1-for-3, R.
- Edwin Uceta: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K’s.
- J.B. Bukauskas: (MLB Rehab) 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 K.
The Reno Aces continue its six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at Greater Nevada Field through Sunday, July 10th.