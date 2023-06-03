[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Phillip Evans, Buddy Kennedy, and the Reno Aces (32-24) remained unflappable in a 9-6 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (40-16) Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
In a back-and-forth war, the Aces led by three early, trailed by three late, and won by three in the end. The BLC Nine jumped ahead on a sacrifice fly from Phillip Evans in the first and a two-run single from Alek Thomas in the second. The Dodgers later mobilized a six run sixth, burying the Aces in a hole into the late innings.
Blake Lalli’s crew didn’t lie down, stringing together a bases loaded threat with nobody out in the eighth. Dominic Fletcher and Carson Kelly both beat out infield singles to score two runs. Thomas then drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to left. Evans and Buddy Kennedy were next with two key hits, putting the Aces back ahead by three.
Fletcher, Carson Kelly, and Dominic Canzone had multi-hit games, including three key hits in the most impactful frame of the night. The first five spots in the lineup drove in nine runs on nine hits.
Zach McAllister and Justin Martínez shut things down late with two scorless innings out of the bullpen. The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. PT. The Aces seek a six-game split with the leaders of the PCL.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-3, RBI, 2 BB
- Carson Kelly: 2-for-3, RBI, 2 BB
- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-4, BB
- Alek Thomas: 1-for-3, 3 RBI, BB
- Zach McAllister: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, K
- Justin Martínez: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, K
Following their trip to Oklahoma City, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th. In a six-game series, they will face the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
