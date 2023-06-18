|CONTESTANT
|SCORE
|LAST NAME
|HOMETOWN
|ST
|1ST GO
|2ND GO
|TOTAL
|BAREBACK BRONC RIDING
|2
|Reiner
|Cole
|Buffalo
|WY
|Cash Carry AN
|84.50
|Blue Indigo RO
|85.50
|170.00
|3
|Hayes
|Keenan
|Hayden
|CO
|Red Bone AN
|83.50
|YETI Rambler RO
|86.00
|169.50
|4
|Champion
|Richmond
|Stevensville
|MT
|Huckleberry DG
|81.50
|Cat Caller FU
|84.00
|165.50
|1
|Denny
|Wyatt
|Minden
|NV
|4863 RO
|85.00
|Little Red Hot FU
|76.00
|161.00
|5
|Bennett
|Caleb
|Corvallis
|MT
|Black Oct AN
|80.00
|Right On Q RO
|79.50
|159.50
|8
|Brown
|Zack
|Red Bluff
|CA
|Cowboy & Kids RO
|0.00
|Talk Derby To Me FU
|79.00
|79.00
|6
|Marriott
|Bronc
|Woods Cross
|UT
|COOL HAND LUKE DG
|78.00
|Southpoint Kate RO
|0.00
|78.00
|7
|Cooke
|Cooper
|Victor
|ID
|Get Your Kix RO
|69.00
|600 FU
|0.00
|69.00
|9
|Samaniego
|Lucas
|Riverside
|CA
|Let's Party FU
|0.00
|6M FU
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|O'Connell
|Tim
|Zwingle
|IA
|Ranch Rascal DG
|T/O
|Hold on 2 Me RO
|T/O
|11
|Franks
|Cole
|Clarendon
|TX
|Coconuts DG
|T/O
|Kattle Kaller FU
|T/O
|12
|Shadbolt
|George
|Merriman
|NE
|DOCTOR RELEASE
|DOCTOR RELEASE
|Cooke
|Cooper
|Victor
|ID
|Get Your Kix RO
|69.00
|600 FU
|RR
|Cooke
|Cooper
|Victor
|ID
|Get Your Kix RO
|69.00
|600 FU
|RR
|STEER WRESTLING
|1
|Talley
|Jacob
|Keatchie
|LA
|5.60
|5.00
|10.60
|2
|Duvall
|Riley
|Checotah
|OK
|5.90
|4.70
|10.60
|3
|McGinn
|Mike
|Haines
|OR
|5.50
|6.50
|12.00
|4
|Frey
|Shane
|Duncan
|OK
|0.00
|14.00
|14.00
|5
|McKell
|Connor
|Springville
|UT
|15.20
|6.10
|21.30
|6
|Mooney
|Colton
|Herriman
|UT
|14.50
|6.80
|21.30
|7
|Roy
|Bryn
|Dalemead
|AB
|16.30
|5.40
|21.70
|8
|Parrott
|Remey
|Mamou
|LA
|0.00
|4.30
|4.30
|9
|Waguespack
|Tyler
|Gonzales
|LA
|0.00
|5.20
|5.20
|10
|Goings
|Sam
|Fallon
|NV
|6.10
|0.00
|6.10
|11
|Parrott
|Rowdy
|Mamou
|LA
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|Trapp
|Zach
|Lehi
|UT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|TEAM ROPING
|1
|Clay
|Jake Cooper
|Sapulpa
|OK
|6.30
|6.50
|12.80
|VonAhn
|Kollin
|Blanchard
|OK
|2
|Imus
|Wyatt
|Brenham
|TX
|5.70
|11.40
|18.10
|Anderson
|Caleb
|Mocksville
|NC
|3
|Egusquiza
|Dustin
|Marianna
|FL
|0.00
|4.60
|4.60
|Lord
|Levi
|Sturgis
|SD
|4
|Summers
|Clint
|Lake City
|FL
|5.60
|0.00
|5.60
|Long
|Jake
|Coffeyville
|KS
|5
|Bland
|J
|Turkey
|TX
|0.00
|6.10
|6.10
|Thompson
|Tyson
|Munday
|TX
|6
|Graham
|Jack
|Lakeview
|OR
|6.10
|0.00
|6.10
|Williams
|Matt
|Rexburg
|ID
|7
|Thompson
|Kreece
|Munday
|TX
|0.00
|9.60
|9.60
|Glenn
|Landen
|McAlester
|OK
|8
|Gonzalez
|Ramiro
|French Camp
|CA
|13.50
|0.00
|13.50
|Wilkinson
|Kevin
|Aromas
|CA
|9
|Schmidt
|Brayden
|Benton City
|WA
|0.00
|15.70
|15.70
|Young
|Chris
|Wittman
|AZ
|10
|Wyatt
|Nelson
|Clanton
|AL
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tryan
|Chase
|Helena
|MT
|11
|Carroll
|Shay Dixon
|Stephenville
|TX
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Arnold
|Evan
|Stephenville
|TX
|12
|Rogers
|Erich
|Round Rock
|AZ
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaves
|Paul
|Lonedell
|MO
|SADDLE BRONC RIDING
|1
|Griffin
|Ross
|Tularosa
|NM
|Dark Secret
|83.50
|Wicked Dream FU
|83.50
|167.00
|2
|Wright
|Spencer
|Milford
|UT
|Flood Tide
|84.50
|Lil Hawk RO
|76.00
|160.50
|3
|Fountain
|Leon
|Corona
|NM
|To The Limit
|81.50
|605 RO
|74.00
|155.35
|4
|Sundell
|Wade
|Boxholm
|IA
|Question What AN
|0.00
|-867 RO
|79.50
|79.50
|5
|Sanford
|Ryder
|Sulphur
|LA
|Wicked Sport
|77.00
|508 FU
|0.00
|77.00
|6
|Cook
|Logan
|Alto
|TX
|Jack Be Nimble
|72.00
|Shade of Grey RO
|0.00
|72.00
|7
|Wright
|Stu
|Coalville
|UT
|Stiletto Night
|0.00
|5707 RO
|72.00
|72.00
|8
|Angus
|Jace
|Sparky AN
|70.00
|Get Down FU
|0.00
|70.00
|9
|Bradshaw
|CoBurn
|Beaver
|UT
|Hot Flash
|63.00
|Maggy May FU
|0.00
|63.00
|10
|Finlay
|Jake
|Goondiwindi
|AU
|Blue Rocket
|0.00
|7463 RO
|11
|Johnson
|Chet
|Buffalo
|WY
|My Sharona
|T/O
|Michaela's Madne FU
|12
|Scheer
|Cort
|Elshere
|NE
|Franklin's Rocket
|T/O
|Cruel Intentions FU
|Wright
|Stu
|Coalville
|UT
|Stiletto Night
|RR
|5707 RO
|TIE-DOWN ROPING
|1
|Meged
|Haven
|Miles City
|MT
|8.10
|9.50
|17.60
|2
|Livingston
|Lane
|Seymour
|TX
|10.60
|9.80
|20.40
|3
|Felton
|Sy
|Dublin
|TX
|11.10
|9.40
|20.50
|4
|Thibodeaux
|Ryan
|Stephenville
|TX
|12.10
|8.80
|20.90
|5
|Jongbloed
|Zack
|Iowa
|LA
|14.70
|9.80
|24.50
|6
|Waldrop
|Cody
|San Angelo
|TX
|11.10
|20.70
|31.80
|7
|Pickett
|Bo
|Caldwell
|ID
|23.10
|9.10
|32.20
|8
|Wakefield
|Riley
|ONeill
|NE
|11.10
|0.00
|11.10
|9
|Smidt
|Caleb
|Bellville
|TX
|0.00
|18.50
|18.50
|10
|Jacobs
|Garrett
|Bosque Farms
|NM
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11
|Newton
|Richard
|Portales
|NM
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|Shiozawa
|Matt
|Chubbuck
|ID
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|LADIES BREAKAWAY
|1
|Bauman
|Brighton
|Burleson
|TX
|4.90
|2.60
|7.50
|2
|Ruffoni
|Fallon
|Arroyo Grande
|CA
|12.50
|4.20
|16.70
|3
|Gray
|TiAda
|Portales
|NM
|2.40
|0.00
|2.40
|4
|Guillory
|Cheyanne
|Kingston
|OK
|3.20
|0.00
|3.20
|5
|Fuller
|Makenzie
|Herriman
|UT
|3.70
|0.00
|3.70
|6
|Hollabaugh
|Jordan Jo
|Springtown
|TX
|4.60
|0.00
|4.60
|7
|Lee
|Hannah
|Rio Vista
|TX
|4.80
|0.00
|4.80
|8
|Hundsdorfer
|Hanna
|Visalia
|CA
|5.60
|0.00
|5.60
|9
|Hampton
|J J
|Stephenville
|TX
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|Webb
|Tacy
|Midway
|TX
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11
|Miller
|Aspen
|Santa Fe
|TX
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|Murphy
|Josey
|Keachi
|LA
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|WPRA BARREL RACING
|1
|Hall
|Sharin
|Pilot Point
|TX
|17.09
|17.19
|34.28
|2
|Riley
|Ilyssa
|Hico
|TX
|17.25
|17.11
|34.36
|3
|McNamey
|Kelce
|17.66
|17.30
|34.96
|4
|Gorrell
|Sonia
|17.80
|17.50
|35.30
|5
|Schoeppach
|Payton
|Lincoln
|CA
|17.74
|17.58
|35.42
|6
|Bates
|Shelby
|Loomis
|CA
|17.86
|17.80
|35.66
|7
|Powers
|Maren
|Occidental
|CA
|18.01
|17.77
|35.78
|8
|Thomas
|Mary Shae
|Blackfoot
|ID
|18.23
|17.64
|35.87
|9
|Frey
|Sydney
|Hico
|TX
|18.15
|17.84
|36.02
|10
|Dove
|Paige
|Hico
|TX
|17.82
|23.02
|40.84
|11
|Warren
|Sissy
|Glenwood,
|IA
|0.00
|18.33
|18.83
|12
|Parrish
|Tristan
|Purcell
|OK
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|BULL RIDING
|1
|Cole
|Grayson
|Fredonia
|PA
|Back Jack AI
|79.50
|2
|Garland
|Deklan S
|Marlow
|OK
|Bolero RO
|76.00
|3
|Dees
|Chauk
|Sterling
|OK
|Cut A Rug AI
|0.00
|4
|Courson Jr
|Ernie
|Okeechobee
|FL
|Watermelon Moons AI
|0.00
|5
|Houston
|Justin
|Sandy
|OR
|Rodeo AI
|0.00
|6
|Covington
|Wyatt
|Omak
|WA
|American Hustle AI
|0.00
|7
|Eldred
|Brennon
|Sulphur
|OK
|Sharp Shooter AI
|0.00
|8
|Knapp
|Scottie
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Kamikaze AI
|0.00
|9
|Carter
|Riker
|Stone
|ID
|Money Crypto AI
|0.00
|10
|Teel
|Cody
|Kountze
|TX
|Past Midnight AI
|0.00
|11
|Benton III
|Trey
|Richards
|TX
|Regulator AI
|0.00
|12
|Mosley
|Laramie
|Palestine
|TX
|Wing & Barrel RO
|0.00
|13
|Campbell
|Boudreaux
|Crockett
|TX
|TURN OUT-NOTIFIED
|Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary
|Winnings will be added after final performance
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest winds will be Sunday and Monday. Winds will lull during the overnight hours. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&
Currently in Reno
67°
Partly Cloudy
84° / 52°
2 AM
65°
3 AM
64°
4 AM
63°
5 AM
62°
6 AM
62°
Most Popular
Articles
- Two people found dead inside car outside Tesla Giga Factory
- No injuries reported after driver crashes car into dry cleaning business in Reno
- Human Remains Found in Kings Canyon Identified
- Ron DeSantis pitches vision for America at Basque Fry
- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Announce Decision to Remove Hazardous Trees Damaged by the KNP Complex Wildfire
- Governor Lombardo signs "Government Modernization Act"
- 26th Annual BBQ, Brews and Blues Festival in downtown Reno
- 11 inmates in South Placer County Jail obtain GED/ high school diploma
- Family displaced after house fire near Prater Way and Caboose Court in Sparks
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Speaking at Basque Fry in Gardnerville
Videos
© Copyright 2023 KTVN 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.