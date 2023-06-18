Reno Rodeo
CONTESTANTSCORE   
 LAST NAME HOMETOWNST1ST GO2ND GOTOTAL
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING 
2ReinerCole Buffalo WYCash Carry AN84.50 Blue Indigo RO85.50 170.00 
3HayesKeenan Hayden CORed Bone AN83.50 YETI Rambler RO86.00 169.50 
4ChampionRichmond Stevensville MTHuckleberry DG81.50 Cat Caller FU84.00 165.50 
1DennyWyatt Minden NV4863 RO85.00 Little Red Hot FU76.00 161.00 
5BennettCaleb Corvallis MTBlack Oct AN80.00 Right On Q RO79.50 159.50 
8BrownZack Red Bluff CACowboy & Kids RO0.00 Talk Derby To Me FU79.00 79.00 
6MarriottBronc Woods Cross UTCOOL HAND LUKE DG78.00 Southpoint Kate RO0.00 78.00 
7CookeCooperVictor IDGet Your Kix RO69.00 600 FU0.00 69.00 
9SamaniegoLucas Riverside CALet's Party FU0.00 6M FU0.00 0.00 
10O'ConnellTim Zwingle IARanch Rascal DGT/O Hold on 2 Me ROT/O   
11FranksCole Clarendon TXCoconuts DGT/O Kattle Kaller FUT/O   
12ShadboltGeorge Merriman NE          DOCTOR RELEASE            DOCTOR RELEASE    
STEER WRESTLING 
1Talley           Jacob   Keatchie LA 5.60  5.00 10.60 
2Duvall           Riley  Checotah OK 5.90  4.70 10.60 
3McGinn           Mike  Haines OR 5.50  6.50 12.00 
4Frey           Shane  Duncan OK 0.00  14.00 14.00 
5McKell           Connor  Springville UT 15.20  6.10 21.30 
6Mooney           Colton  Herriman UT 14.50  6.80 21.30 
7RoyBrynDalemeadAB 16.30  5.40 21.70 
8Parrott Remey   Mamou           LA 0.00  4.30 4.30 
9Waguespack           Tyler   Gonzales LA 0.00  5.20 5.20 
10GoingsSamFallonNV 6.10  0.00 6.10 
11Parrott           Rowdy   Mamou LA 0.00  0.00 0.00 
12Trapp Zach  Lehi UT 0.00  0.00 0.00 
             
             
TEAM ROPING 
1Clay Jake Cooper Sapulpa OK  6.30  6.50 12.80 
VonAhnKollinBlanchardOK        
2ImusWyattBrenhamTX 5.70  11.40 18.10 
AndersonCalebMocksvilleNC        
3Egusquiza          Dustin   Marianna FL 0.00  4.60 4.60 
Lord           Levi   Sturgis SD        
4Summers           Clint  Lake City FL 5.60  0.00 5.60 
Long           Jake Coffeyville KS        
5Bland           J  Turkey TX 0.00  6.10 6.10 
Thompson           Tyson  Munday TX        
6Graham           Jack  Lakeview OR 6.10  0.00 6.10 
Williams Matt  Rexburg ID        
7Thompson           Kreece  Munday TX 0.00  9.60 9.60 
Glenn           Landen   McAlester OK       
8Gonzalez           Ramiro  French Camp CA 13.50  0.00 13.50 
Wilkinson           Kevin Aromas CA        
9Schmidt           Brayden  Benton City WA 0.00  15.70 15.70 
Young           Chris Wittman AZ        
10Wyatt           Nelson  Clanton AL 0.00  0.00 0.00 
Tryan           Chase  Helena MT        
11Carroll           Shay Dixon  Stephenville TX 0.00  0.00 0.00 
Arnold           Evan   Stephenville TX        
12Rogers           Erich  Round Rock AZ 0.00  0.00 0.00 
Eaves           Paul  Lonedell MO       
             
             
SADDLE BRONC RIDING          
1Griffin         Ross Tularosa NMDark Secret83.50 Wicked Dream FU83.50 167.00 
2Wright         Spencer Milford UTFlood Tide84.50 Lil Hawk RO76.00 160.50 
3Fountain        Leon  Corona  NMTo The Limit81.50 605 RO74.00 155.35 
4Sundell    Wade Boxholm IAQuestion What AN0.00 -867 RO79.50 79.50 
5Sanford Ryder  Sulphur LAWicked Sport77.00 508 FU0.00 77.00 
6Cook         Logan  Alto TXJack Be Nimble72.00 Shade of Grey RO0.00 72.00 
7Wright         Stu Coalville UTStiletto Night0.00 5707 RO72.00 72.00 
8AngusJace  Sparky AN70.00 Get Down FU0.00 70.00 
9Bradshaw         CoBurn Beaver UTHot Flash63.00 Maggy May FU0.00 63.00 
10Finlay         Jake  Goondiwindi AUBlue Rocket0.00 7463 RO    
11Johnson        Chet   Buffalo WYMy SharonaT/O Michaela's Madne FU    
12Scheer         Cort Elshere NEFranklin's RocketT/O Cruel Intentions FU    
 Wright         Stu Coalville UTStiletto NightRR 5707 RO    
             
             
TIE-DOWN ROPING           
1Meged          Haven   Miles City MT 8.10  9.50 17.60 
2Livingston           Lane Seymour TX 10.60  9.80 20.40 
3Felton          Sy  Dublin TX  11.10  9.40 20.50 
4Thibodeaux           Ryan   Stephenville TX 12.10  8.80 20.90 
5Jongbloed           Zack   Iowa LA 14.70  9.80 24.50 
6Waldrop           Cody  San Angelo TX 11.10  20.70 31.80 
7Pickett Bo    Caldwell ID 23.10  9.10 32.20 
8Wakefield          Riley  ONeill NE  11.10  0.00 11.10 
9Smidt   Caleb Bellville TX 0.00  18.50 18.50 
10Jacobs           Garrett    Bosque Farms NM 0.00  0.00 0.00 
11Newton           Richard Portales NM 0.00  0.00 0.00 
12Shiozawa           Matt  Chubbuck ID 0.00  0.00 0.00 
             
             
LADIES BREAKAWAY           
1Bauman Brighton             Burleson           TX  4.90  2.60 7.50 
2Ruffoni Fallon   Arroyo Grande CA 12.50  4.20 16.70 
3Gray   TiAda   Portales NM 2.40  0.00 2.40 
4Guillory Cheyanne  Kingston   OK 3.20  0.00 3.20 
5Fuller   Makenzie Herriman UT 3.70  0.00 3.70 
6Hollabaugh Jordan Jo                         Springtown TX 4.60  0.00 4.60 
7Lee Hannah  Rio Vista        TX     4.80  0.00 4.80 
8HundsdorferHanna  Visalia CA  5.60  0.00 5.60 
9Hampton J J     Stephenville TX 0.00  0.00 0.00 
10Webb   Tacy    Midway TX 0.00  0.00 0.00 
11Miller   Aspen     Santa Fe TX 0.00  0.00 0.00 
12Murphy  Josey             Keachi LA  0.00  0.00 0.00 
             
             
WPRA BARREL RACING          
1Hall           Sharin Pilot Point TX 17.09  17.19 34.28 
2Riley           Ilyssa   Hico TX 17.25  17.11 34.36 
3McNameyKelce   17.66  17.30 34.96 
4GorrellSonia   17.80  17.50 35.30 
5Schoeppach           Payton Lincoln CA 17.74  17.58 35.42 
6Bates          Shelby Loomis CA 17.86  17.80 35.66 
7Powers           Maren  Occidental CA 18.01  17.77 35.78 
8ThomasMary ShaeBlackfoot ID  18.23  17.64 35.87 
9Frey           Sydney  Hico TX 18.15  17.84 36.02 
10Dove           Paige  Hico TX 17.82  23.02 40.84 
11WarrenSissyGlenwood,IA 0.00  18.33 18.83 
12Parrish           Tristan   Purcell OK 0.00  0.00 0.00 
             
             
BULL RIDING           
1Cole         Grayson Fredonia PABack Jack AI79.50      
2Garland         Deklan S  Marlow OKBolero RO76.00      
3Dees         Chauk Sterling OKCut A Rug AI0.00      
4Courson Jr         Ernie  Okeechobee FLWatermelon Moons AI0.00      
5Houston         Justin  Sandy ORRodeo AI0.00      
6CovingtonWyattOmakWAAmerican Hustle AI0.00      
7Eldred         Brennon  Sulphur OKSharp Shooter AI0.00      
8Knapp         Scottie  Albuquerque NMKamikaze AI0.00      
9Carter         Riker  Stone IDMoney Crypto AI0.00      
10Teel         Cody  Kountze TXPast Midnight AI0.00      
11Benton III         Trey   Richards TXRegulator AI0.00      
12Mosley         Laramie    Palestine TXWing & Barrel RO0.00      
13Campbell         Boudreaux   Crockett TX             TURN OUT-NOTIFIED       
             
             
Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary         
Winnings will be added after final performance          

