Reno Rodeo
 CONTESTANTSCORE   
 LAST NAMEFIRST NAMEHOMETOWNST1ST GO2ND GOTOTAL
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING 
7Pope        Ty  Marshall MOBarracuda FF80.00 Moon Shadow BI  80.00$0.00
5Montero         Trenten Winnemucca NVMisplaced Insani FU79.00 Spring Creek FF  79.00$0.00
1McBride         Gauge Kearney NEMorning Light FF75.00 Burnt River BI  75.00$0.00
3Pelke         Nick  Mondovi WIDunny BI75.00 James Bond BI  75.00$0.00
2McGehee         Lane VictoriaTXNaughty By Nature74.00 Something Cool FF  74.00$0.00
4Proffit  Donny  Diamondville WYMajor Reno BI74.00 5M RO  74.00$0.00
6Riggins         Dylan Airway Heights WASpring Hawk BI64.00 Black Mary FF  64.00$0.00
8SonnierKadeCarencroLACougar Country FF86.00      
             
             
STEER WRESTLING 
1StruxnessJ.D.MilanMN 4.10  4.20 8.30$0.00
2Eldridge           Dakota  Elko NV 4.90  3.60 8.50$0.00
3Soileau           Gavin  Bunkie LA 4.50  4.90 9.40$0.00
4Roche          Baxtor Tremonton  UT 8.30  4.90 13.20$0.00
5White          Landris  Angleton TX 5.30  8.70 14.00$0.00
6Brown           Jesse  Baker City OR 14.50  4.80 19.30$0.00
6Roche          Baylor Tremonton  UT 21.20  5.90 27.10$0.00
7Irwin          Kyle    RobertsdaleAL  4.00  0.00 4.00$0.00
8Jorgensen           Stetson   Blackfoot ID 5.60  0.00 5.60$0.00
9Melvin Jace    Fort Pierre SD 7.50  0.00 7.50$0.00
10Watson           Matt  Santaquin UT 12.20  0.00 12.20$0.00
             
             
TEAM ROPING 
1Tomlinson           Tanner  Angleton TX 5.10  7.40 12.50$7.40
Smith           Patrick  Lipan TX        
2Aguilera           Lightning  Athens TX 4.90  9.90 14.80$9.90
Fillmore           Jared  Payson UT        
3Graham           Dawson  Wainwright AB 6.20  10.30 16.50$10.30
Graham DillonWainwright AB        
4Begay           Derrick  Seba Dalkai AZ 4.90  11.70 16.60$11.70
Todd           Colter  Willcox AZ        
5Patzke           Tanner  Klamath Falls OR 8.20  10.30 18.50$10.30
Patzke QuadeKlamath Falls OR        
6BennettPeter JohnKaycee WY 21.30  6.00 27.30$6.00
Rodrigue, JakeLivermoreCA        
7Wade           Tyler  Terrell TX 4.50  0.00 4.50$0.00
Thorp           Wesley  Throckmorton TX        
8Richard           Rhen  Roosevelt UT 5.50  0.00 5.50$0.00
Buhler           Jeremy  Arrowwood AB        
9Turner           Dalton  Sidney AR 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
Clayman           Clay  Highlandville MO        
10Thomas           Cole  Emelle AL 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
Green           Clay   Pine Grove LA        
11Duty           Cash  Weimar TX 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
Sporer           Sid  Cody WY        
12Rahlmann           Coy Ellsinore MO 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
Torres          Jonathan Ocala FL         
             
             
SADDLE BRONC RIDING          
1Lansford         Brandon Cotulla TXGooses Fine Wine FF84.00 Muddy Road FF  84.00$0.00
2Holman         Lefty Marvel  Visalia CAMajor Spirit FF82.00 Owyhee Break BI  82.00$0.00
3Pollock         Mitch Winnemucca NVMajorhuckleberry BI81.50 Night Games BI  81.50$0.00
4Fleet         Parker Axtell TXCrash Gate BI81.00 Honest Promise FF  81.00$0.00
5ElshereColeFaithSDJohnny Be Good FF76.00 Toddy on The Roc BI  76.00$0.00
6Boore         Allen Axtell UTMajor Cover BI72.00 Blue Angel FF  72.00$0.00
7Crawley        Jacobs  Stephenville  TXBlue Heaven FF70.00 Spring Tour BI  70.00$0.00
8Logan         Luke H  Winnemucca NVCan't Wait FF68.00 Spring Tunes FF  68.00$0.00
9Kay          Russell  Chester ID284 BI66.00 Day Drinking Win FF  66.00$0.00
10Crawley         Sterling Stephenville TXMajor Target FF0.00 Spotted Blues BI  0.00$0.00
11Stansfield         Wade Jay Spring City UTBlue Feather FF0.00 Six Shooter FF  0.00$0.00
             
             
TIE-DOWN ROPING           
1Webster           Chase Kamas UT 10.30  9.40 19.70$0.00
2Pederson          Preston Hermiston  OR 11.80  8.80 20.60$0.00
3Pickett           King   Weatherford TX 10.00  12.10 22.10$0.00
4Milligan           Tyler  Pawhuska OK 18.60  28.60 47.20$0.00
5Moulton           Spencer Blackfoot ID 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
6Herrin        Hunter    Apache OK 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
7Oftedahl           Chance  Pemberton MN 0.00  9.60 9.60$0.00
8Otero          Michael  Lowndesboro AL  10.40  0.00 10.40$0.00
9Otero          Michael  Lowndesboro AL  10.40  0.00 10.40$0.00
10Creager           Trent  Stillwater OK 0.00  12.10 12.10$0.00
11Douch           John  Huntsville TX 0.00  13.00 13.00$0.00
12Solomon           Cory  Prairie View TX 18.30  0.00 18.30$0.00
13Riemer           Reese    Stinnett TX 9.30  9.80 19.10$0.00
             
             
LADIES BREAKAWAY           
1Tanner Jill                Monument NM 3.40  0.00 3.40$0.00
2Baggarley             Nicole           Las Cruces NM 2.30  3.20 5.50$0.00
3Young          Macy Wittmann   AZ 2.70  3.10 5.80$0.00
4Frost Jacelyn             Randlett UT 2.80  3.20 6.00$0.00
5Kieckbusch            Bailey Grantsville UT 2.80  12.70 15.50$0.00
6Smith       Lynn   Elfrida AZ 3.40  12.60 16.00$0.00
7Coleman   Amanda             Stephenville TX 2.70  0.00 2.70$0.00
8Frost      Erika  Randlett       UT 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
9Fox            Darby   King Hill ID 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
10Gilbert            Brandy Paradise TX 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
11Boisjoli           Makayla  Calgary AB 0.00  0.00 0.00$0.00
             
             
WPRA BARREL RACING          
1Smith           Sue   Blackfoot ID 17.26  17.23 34.49$0.00
2McNultyMEGAN   17.31  17.29 34.60$0.00
3ForrestSidneyLipanTX 17.40  17.67 35.07$0.00
4StepanoffPeytonSarasotaFL 17.64  17.76 35.40$0.00
5Mathis Casey   Queen Creek AZ 17.81  17.97 35.78$0.00
6Holman           Shelley   Brentwood CA 17.87  17.96 35.83$0.00
7Otero           Carlee  Laundesboro AL 18.12  17.73 35.85$0.00
8Killingsworth           Kaycee  Thrall TX 18.84  19.18 38.02$0.00
10Collier           Kellie   Malad City ID 17.50  22.53 40.03$0.00
11Hamre           Kaillee   Gerber CA 22.52  17.54 40.06$0.00
12Parks           Ashley  Dania Beach FL 29.42  17.86 47.28$0.00
             
             
BULL RIDING           
1Kelly         Colton  Rhome TXCode Black FU81.00      
2McCown         Parker Cole  Montgomery TXDancehall RO80.50      
3Portenier         Brady Caldwell IDBlack Kat RO80.00      
4Taylor         Tyler Ray  Stephenville TXSlappy RO77.00      
5Harris         Riley  Coleman TXJohnny Sack FU77.00      
6Jarboe         Roscoe  New Plymouth IDBlack Magic RO0.00      
7Bingham         Tyler Howell UTJavelina RO0.00      
8Woodward         Jestyn Jax   Custer SDShip Wreck RO0.00      
9Yeary         Brody  Morgan Mill TXListen Linda FU0.00      
10Harris         Hayden  Tahlequah OKHonky Tonk RO0.00      
 Harris         Riley  Coleman TXJohnny Sack FURR      
 Harris         Riley  Coleman TXJohnny Sack FURR      
             
             
Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary         
Winnings will be added after final performance          

Recommended for you