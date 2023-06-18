|CONTESTANT
|SCORE
|LAST NAME
|FIRST NAME
|HOMETOWN
|ST
|1ST GO
|2ND GO
|TOTAL
|BAREBACK BRONC RIDING
|7
|Pope
|Ty
|Marshall
|MO
|Barracuda FF
|80.00
|Moon Shadow BI
|80.00
|$0.00
|5
|Montero
|Trenten
|Winnemucca
|NV
|Misplaced Insani FU
|79.00
|Spring Creek FF
|79.00
|$0.00
|1
|McBride
|Gauge
|Kearney
|NE
|Morning Light FF
|75.00
|Burnt River BI
|75.00
|$0.00
|3
|Pelke
|Nick
|Mondovi
|WI
|Dunny BI
|75.00
|James Bond BI
|75.00
|$0.00
|2
|McGehee
|Lane
|Victoria
|TX
|Naughty By Nature
|74.00
|Something Cool FF
|74.00
|$0.00
|4
|Proffit
|Donny
|Diamondville
|WY
|Major Reno BI
|74.00
|5M RO
|74.00
|$0.00
|6
|Riggins
|Dylan
|Airway Heights
|WA
|Spring Hawk BI
|64.00
|Black Mary FF
|64.00
|$0.00
|8
|Sonnier
|Kade
|Carencro
|LA
|Cougar Country FF
|86.00
|STEER WRESTLING
|1
|Struxness
|J.D.
|Milan
|MN
|4.10
|4.20
|8.30
|$0.00
|2
|Eldridge
|Dakota
|Elko
|NV
|4.90
|3.60
|8.50
|$0.00
|3
|Soileau
|Gavin
|Bunkie
|LA
|4.50
|4.90
|9.40
|$0.00
|4
|Roche
|Baxtor
|Tremonton
|UT
|8.30
|4.90
|13.20
|$0.00
|5
|White
|Landris
|Angleton
|TX
|5.30
|8.70
|14.00
|$0.00
|6
|Brown
|Jesse
|Baker City
|OR
|14.50
|4.80
|19.30
|$0.00
|6
|Roche
|Baylor
|Tremonton
|UT
|21.20
|5.90
|27.10
|$0.00
|7
|Irwin
|Kyle
|Robertsdale
|AL
|4.00
|0.00
|4.00
|$0.00
|8
|Jorgensen
|Stetson
|Blackfoot
|ID
|5.60
|0.00
|5.60
|$0.00
|9
|Melvin
|Jace
|Fort Pierre
|SD
|7.50
|0.00
|7.50
|$0.00
|10
|Watson
|Matt
|Santaquin
|UT
|12.20
|0.00
|12.20
|$0.00
|TEAM ROPING
|1
|Tomlinson
|Tanner
|Angleton
|TX
|5.10
|7.40
|12.50
|$7.40
|Smith
|Patrick
|Lipan
|TX
|2
|Aguilera
|Lightning
|Athens
|TX
|4.90
|9.90
|14.80
|$9.90
|Fillmore
|Jared
|Payson
|UT
|3
|Graham
|Dawson
|Wainwright
|AB
|6.20
|10.30
|16.50
|$10.30
|Graham
|Dillon
|Wainwright
|AB
|4
|Begay
|Derrick
|Seba Dalkai
|AZ
|4.90
|11.70
|16.60
|$11.70
|Todd
|Colter
|Willcox
|AZ
|5
|Patzke
|Tanner
|Klamath Falls
|OR
|8.20
|10.30
|18.50
|$10.30
|Patzke
|Quade
|Klamath Falls
|OR
|6
|Bennett
|Peter John
|Kaycee
|WY
|21.30
|6.00
|27.30
|$6.00
|Rodrigue,
|Jake
|Livermore
|CA
|7
|Wade
|Tyler
|Terrell
|TX
|4.50
|0.00
|4.50
|$0.00
|Thorp
|Wesley
|Throckmorton
|TX
|8
|Richard
|Rhen
|Roosevelt
|UT
|5.50
|0.00
|5.50
|$0.00
|Buhler
|Jeremy
|Arrowwood
|AB
|9
|Turner
|Dalton
|Sidney
|AR
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|Clayman
|Clay
|Highlandville
|MO
|10
|Thomas
|Cole
|Emelle
|AL
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|Green
|Clay
|Pine Grove
|LA
|11
|Duty
|Cash
|Weimar
|TX
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|Sporer
|Sid
|Cody
|WY
|12
|Rahlmann
|Coy
|Ellsinore
|MO
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|Torres
|Jonathan
|Ocala
|FL
|SADDLE BRONC RIDING
|1
|Lansford
|Brandon
|Cotulla
|TX
|Gooses Fine Wine FF
|84.00
|Muddy Road FF
|84.00
|$0.00
|2
|Holman
|Lefty Marvel
|Visalia
|CA
|Major Spirit FF
|82.00
|Owyhee Break BI
|82.00
|$0.00
|3
|Pollock
|Mitch
|Winnemucca
|NV
|Majorhuckleberry BI
|81.50
|Night Games BI
|81.50
|$0.00
|4
|Fleet
|Parker
|Axtell
|TX
|Crash Gate BI
|81.00
|Honest Promise FF
|81.00
|$0.00
|5
|Elshere
|Cole
|Faith
|SD
|Johnny Be Good FF
|76.00
|Toddy on The Roc BI
|76.00
|$0.00
|6
|Boore
|Allen
|Axtell
|UT
|Major Cover BI
|72.00
|Blue Angel FF
|72.00
|$0.00
|7
|Crawley
|Jacobs
|Stephenville
|TX
|Blue Heaven FF
|70.00
|Spring Tour BI
|70.00
|$0.00
|8
|Logan
|Luke H
|Winnemucca
|NV
|Can't Wait FF
|68.00
|Spring Tunes FF
|68.00
|$0.00
|9
|Kay
|Russell
|Chester
|ID
|284 BI
|66.00
|Day Drinking Win FF
|66.00
|$0.00
|10
|Crawley
|Sterling
|Stephenville
|TX
|Major Target FF
|0.00
|Spotted Blues BI
|0.00
|$0.00
|11
|Stansfield
|Wade Jay
|Spring City
|UT
|Blue Feather FF
|0.00
|Six Shooter FF
|0.00
|$0.00
|TIE-DOWN ROPING
|1
|Webster
|Chase
|Kamas
|UT
|10.30
|9.40
|19.70
|$0.00
|2
|Pederson
|Preston
|Hermiston
|OR
|11.80
|8.80
|20.60
|$0.00
|3
|Pickett
|King
|Weatherford
|TX
|10.00
|12.10
|22.10
|$0.00
|4
|Milligan
|Tyler
|Pawhuska
|OK
|18.60
|28.60
|47.20
|$0.00
|5
|Moulton
|Spencer
|Blackfoot
|ID
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|6
|Herrin
|Hunter
|Apache
|OK
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|7
|Oftedahl
|Chance
|Pemberton
|MN
|0.00
|9.60
|9.60
|$0.00
|8
|Otero
|Michael
|Lowndesboro
|AL
|10.40
|0.00
|10.40
|$0.00
|9
|Otero
|Michael
|Lowndesboro
|AL
|10.40
|0.00
|10.40
|$0.00
|10
|Creager
|Trent
|Stillwater
|OK
|0.00
|12.10
|12.10
|$0.00
|11
|Douch
|John
|Huntsville
|TX
|0.00
|13.00
|13.00
|$0.00
|12
|Solomon
|Cory
|Prairie View
|TX
|18.30
|0.00
|18.30
|$0.00
|13
|Riemer
|Reese
|Stinnett
|TX
|9.30
|9.80
|19.10
|$0.00
|LADIES BREAKAWAY
|1
|Tanner
|Jill
|Monument
|NM
|3.40
|0.00
|3.40
|$0.00
|2
|Baggarley
|Nicole
|Las Cruces
|NM
|2.30
|3.20
|5.50
|$0.00
|3
|Young
|Macy
|Wittmann
|AZ
|2.70
|3.10
|5.80
|$0.00
|4
|Frost
|Jacelyn
|Randlett
|UT
|2.80
|3.20
|6.00
|$0.00
|5
|Kieckbusch
|Bailey
|Grantsville
|UT
|2.80
|12.70
|15.50
|$0.00
|6
|Smith
|Lynn
|Elfrida
|AZ
|3.40
|12.60
|16.00
|$0.00
|7
|Coleman
|Amanda
|Stephenville
|TX
|2.70
|0.00
|2.70
|$0.00
|8
|Frost
|Erika
|Randlett
|UT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|9
|Fox
|Darby
|King Hill
|ID
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|10
|Gilbert
|Brandy
|Paradise
|TX
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|11
|Boisjoli
|Makayla
|Calgary
|AB
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|$0.00
|WPRA BARREL RACING
|1
|Smith
|Sue
|Blackfoot
|ID
|17.26
|17.23
|34.49
|$0.00
|2
|McNulty
|MEGAN
|17.31
|17.29
|34.60
|$0.00
|3
|Forrest
|Sidney
|Lipan
|TX
|17.40
|17.67
|35.07
|$0.00
|4
|Stepanoff
|Peyton
|Sarasota
|FL
|17.64
|17.76
|35.40
|$0.00
|5
|Mathis
|Casey
|Queen Creek
|AZ
|17.81
|17.97
|35.78
|$0.00
|6
|Holman
|Shelley
|Brentwood
|CA
|17.87
|17.96
|35.83
|$0.00
|7
|Otero
|Carlee
|Laundesboro
|AL
|18.12
|17.73
|35.85
|$0.00
|8
|Killingsworth
|Kaycee
|Thrall
|TX
|18.84
|19.18
|38.02
|$0.00
|10
|Collier
|Kellie
|Malad City
|ID
|17.50
|22.53
|40.03
|$0.00
|11
|Hamre
|Kaillee
|Gerber
|CA
|22.52
|17.54
|40.06
|$0.00
|12
|Parks
|Ashley
|Dania Beach
|FL
|29.42
|17.86
|47.28
|$0.00
|BULL RIDING
|1
|Kelly
|Colton
|Rhome
|TX
|Code Black FU
|81.00
|2
|McCown
|Parker Cole
|Montgomery
|TX
|Dancehall RO
|80.50
|3
|Portenier
|Brady
|Caldwell
|ID
|Black Kat RO
|80.00
|4
|Taylor
|Tyler Ray
|Stephenville
|TX
|Slappy RO
|77.00
|5
|Harris
|Riley
|Coleman
|TX
|Johnny Sack FU
|77.00
|6
|Jarboe
|Roscoe
|New Plymouth
|ID
|Black Magic RO
|0.00
|7
|Bingham
|Tyler
|Howell
|UT
|Javelina RO
|0.00
|8
|Woodward
|Jestyn Jax
|Custer
|SD
|Ship Wreck RO
|0.00
|9
|Yeary
|Brody
|Morgan Mill
|TX
|Listen Linda FU
|0.00
|10
|Harris
|Hayden
|Tahlequah
|OK
|Honky Tonk RO
|0.00
|Harris
|Riley
|Coleman
|TX
|Johnny Sack FU
|RR
|Harris
|Riley
|Coleman
|TX
|Johnny Sack FU
|RR
|Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary
|Winnings will be added after final performance
