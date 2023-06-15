[RENO RODEO RELEASE]
Tonight’s sold-out X-treme Bulls performance kicked off 10 days of top-notch PRCA action. Jestyn Woodward took home the win with 168 on two after his short-go 84.5 ride on Big Stone Rodeo’s Mr. Clean.
Nightly results will be posted here.
Xtreme Bulls Results:
1. Jestyn Woodward, Custer, SD
First ride: 83.5 on Flying U Rodeo's Conundrum
Second ride: 84.5 on Big Stone Rodeo's Mr. Clean
Two-ride total: 168
2. Sage Steele Kimzey
First ride: 84.0 on All in Pro Rodeo's Brindle Hurricane
Second ride: 83.0 on Rosser Rodeo's Pour Me Another
Two-ride total: 167
*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary. Current PRCA leaderboard can be found here.
