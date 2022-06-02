RENO, Nev. – The Reno Aces’ (26-25) offense failed to plate a run in a 7-0 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (19-31) Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. This was the first time the Aces were shut out at home since July 19, 2017, in an 11-0 loss to the Salt Lake Bees.
Four of the Aces’ five hits came from Buddy Kennedy (2-for-3) and Yonny Hernandez (2-for-3, SB). After his 2-for-3 night, Kennedy has now recorded back-to-back multi-hit games.
Relievers Blake Workman and Keynan Middleton were lockdown for Reno and combined for 2.1 shutout innings, allowed no hits and struck out four batters.
After allowing a run in the ninth inning, Kevin Ginkel’s scoreless outing streak ended at 10 games Wednesday night. During that 10-game stretch, Ginkel tossed 10.1 shutout innings, allowed five hits and fanned 15 batters.
Tyler Gilbert (2-3) was handed the loss after the lefty did not finish the first inning and was charged with two earned runs on three hits (one home run), two walks and two strikeouts.
Aces Notables:
- Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-3, SB.
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to five games.
- Blake Workman: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 3 K’s.
- Luke Weaver (MLB Rehab) 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R/1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K’s
- Keynan Middleton (MLB Rehab): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 K.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, through Sunday, June 5.