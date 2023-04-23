[RENO ACES RELEASE]
An excellent group pitching effort and lethal heart of the order guided the Reno Aces (10-10) to an 8-0 series finale win over the Salt Lake Bees (9-12) Sunday afternoon at Smith’s Ballpark.
Reno’s fabulous pitching was the story of the week entering Sunday. The group has been nothing short of excellent, with quality starts from Tommy Henry, Blake Walston, Brandon Pfaadt, and Slade Cecconi in four of the first five games of the series.
The bullpen soaked up most of the oustanding work Sunday, with Tyler Ferguson pitching two innings of scoreless ball in the first start of his Minor League career. Raffi Vizcaíno (Aces debut), Endrys Briceno, Luis Frías, and Carlos Vargas combined for seven shutout innings in relief.
Phillip Evans blasted a three-run homer in the fifth, his third of the season. Evans was remarkable all week, going 14-for-22 (.636) with a double and a homer in the series. Emmanuel Rivera added an RBI double and sacrifice fly in another multi-hit effort.
The Aces won five of six games on the road in Salt Lake and return home with a .500 record (10-10). They’ll open a six-game series with the struggling Sugar Land Space Cowboys starting Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.
Aces Notables:
- Phillip Evans: 3-for-5, 3-run HR
- Tyler Ferguson: 2 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K
- Raffi Vizcaíno: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 3 K in Aces debut
- Endrys Briceno: 2 IP, 0 R/ER
- Luis Frías: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Carlos Vargas: 1 IP, 0 R/ER
- Emmanuel Rivera: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 25th, when the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.
