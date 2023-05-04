A 3-run fifth haunted the Reno Aces (16-13) in a 4-3 loss to the Round Rock Express (20-9) Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.
The Aces took a 2-0 lead on two sacrifice flies in the first and second innings from Jake McCarthy and Jake Hager. The Express responded with a run in the third and three in the fifth, with the game-deciding swing a two-run foul pole blast from Sam Huff.
Jake Hager tripled to lead off the bottom of the seventh on a high fly ball off the left field wall. Jorge Barrosa drove him in at at-bat later with a sacrifice fly to pull the Aces within one.
Round Rock shut things down after that, securing a game three win and taking a 2-1 series lead.
The six-game series continues Friday night with the first pitch of game four scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 2B
- Jake Hager: 1-for-3, 3B, RBI
