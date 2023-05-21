[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Ali Sánchez and Tristin English each blasted two-run homers in a 10-5 Reno Aces (28-17) win over the Sacramento River Cats (21-24) Sunday at Greater Nevada Field. The game was called official after six full innings.
A seventh inning mix of hail and rain halted play after the Aces opened up a 10-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth. It happened quickly, with a wet, summery mix bombarding onto the field of play.
Sánchez went 2-for-4 with the two-run homer, pushing his series total to six hits in 12 at-bats. English drove in two more runs on the blast to right, his eighth and ninth runs driven in of the series. Buddy Kennedy went 2-for-3 with a two-run double.
Reno won five of six games over Sacramento and haven’t lost a series in over a month. The Aces now head on a crucial two week road trip. The first stop is El Paso with first pitch set for Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI
- Ali Sánchez: 2-for-4, 2-run HR
- Tristin English: 1-for-2, 2-run HR
- Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-2, 3B
Reno is going back on the road to take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, at Southwest University Park. First pitch is Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. PT.
