Seven members of the Nevada football team earned All-Mountain West honors Tuesday, with safety Bentlee Sanders being named to the First Team and nose tackle Dom Peterson named to the Second Team.
Wide receiver B.J. Casteel, offensive lineman Grant Starck, running back Toa Taua, linebacker Drue Watts, and nickel Tyson Williams each earned Honorable Mention.
For Peterson, it is his fourth-career All-Mountain West honor, and second selection to the Second Team, while Taua earns his third All-MW honor, and Williams his second. Peterson, in addition to his second-team selections in 2020 and this season, was named to the First Team in 2019 and honorable mention in 2021. Taua, the 2018 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, is a two-time honorable mention (2019, 2022) with a second-team honor (2020). Williams earned his first honorable mention in 2020.
Sanders' selection to the All-Mountain West First Team adds to a banner year for the fifth-year safety. He is one of nine players in the country with five interceptions, just one back of the national lead (six). Sanders' ballhawking was a major key to Nevada's defense in 2022, as he had a hand in eight of the Pack's 19 takeaways on the season (five interceptions, three forced fumbles which were each recovered by the Pack).
Through the end of the regular season (Nov. 26), Sanders leads the Mountain West in interceptions (five), forced fumbles (three, sharing the lead), and solo tackles (66), while his 82 total tackles rank 13th among all Mountain West defenders.
Peterson earned his fourth All-Mountain West nod with another dominant season anchoring the Wolf Pack's front four. Peterson wrapped his final season with 6.0 sacks (10th in the conference) and 13.0 tackles-for-loss among his 34 total tackles. His disruptive play in the trenches contributed also to Nevada's takeaways, as Peterson forced a pair of fumbles on strip sacks, and led the Mountain West, and ranked tied for third in the country, with three fumble recoveries.
Peterson's 2022 campaign also saw him rise up Nevada's career rankings in multiple categories. He finishes his career ranked second in Wolf Pack history with 55.5 tackles-for-loss, and third with 28.0 sacks.
Taua claimed his third All-Mountain West honor with a career year in 2022. The fifth-year running back set career highs in rushing yards (911), carries (217), rushing touchdowns (11), receptions (41), and all-purpose yards (1,206), while posting four 100-yard rushing performances. Taua's all-purpose yardage ranks fifth in the Mountain West, while he also ranked in the MW top 10 in rushing touchdowns (T-3), total touchdowns (T-4, 12), carries (fourth), rushing yards (seventh), and receptions (T-10), with his 41 also leading all Mountain West running backs.
Along with Peterson, Taua's 2022 campaign also lifted him into multiple Nevada career top 10s. Taua ends his career ranking fifth in rushing attempts (855), sixth in rushing yards (3,997), and ninth in rushing touchdowns (33).
Williams was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention for the second time in his career on the strength of a 2022 campaign in which he ranked second on the team with 65 tackles (44 solo). He posted six games with at least six tackles this season, highlighted by a career-high of 11 Sept. 10 against Incarnate Word. Williams ranked third on the Pack in both tackles-for-loss (7.5) and sacks (2.0), while ranking second in forced fumbles (two).
Casteel and Starck each earned the first All-Mountain West honor of their careers. Casteel, a transfer from Arizona, finished the campaign as Nevada's leading receiver, finishing with team highs of 48 catches, 581 yards, and four touchdowns. He recorded one 100-yard receiving game, going for 149 yards and a touchdown on seven catches Oct. 29 at San José State. Casteel came on in the season's second half, pulling in 39 receptions and three touchdowns over the season's last seven contests.
Starck, at left tackle, was the only member of Nevada's offensive line to start all 12 contests, anchoring a unit which had nine different starting combinations over the course of the season.
2022 Mountain West Football Postseason Awards and All-Mountain West Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Brad Roberts, Air Force
Defensive Player of the Year: Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Browning, San Diego State
Freshman of the Year: Taylen Green, Boise State
Coach of the Year: Andy Avalos, Boise State
2022 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
QB Jake Haener Sr. Fresno State
WR Tory Horton Jr. Colorado State
WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper Sr. Fresno State
WR Elijah Cooks Sr. San José State
RB Brad Roberts* Sr. Air Force
RB Jordan Mims Sr. Fresno State
TE Caleb Phillips Sr. Hawai‘i
OL Isaac Cochran Sr. Air Force
OL John Ojukwu* Sr. Boise State
OL Ilm Manning Sr. Hawai‘i
OL Alama Uluave Sr. San Diego State
OL Alfred Edwards Sr. Utah State
PK John Hoyland So. Wyoming
KR Jordan Byrd* Sr. San Diego State
DEFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
DL David Perales Sr. Fresno State
DL Jonah Tavai Sr. San Diego State
DL Viliami Fehoko** Sr. San José State
DL Cade Hall* Sr. San José State
LB Caden McDonald** Sr. San Diego State
LB Kyle Harmon** Sr. San José State
LB Austin Ajiake Sr. UNLV
LB Easton Gibbs So. Wyoming
DB JL Skinner Sr. Boise State
DB Jack Howell So. Colorado State
DB Bentlee Sanders Sr. Nevada
DB Patrick McMorris* Sr. San Diego State
P Jack Browning Sr. San Diego State
PR Jordan Byrd Sr. San Diego State
*Two-Time First-Team Selection | **Three-Time First-Team Selection
2022 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
QB Chevan Cordeiro Jr. San José State
WR Nikko Remigio Sr. Fresno State
WR Tyrell Shavers Sr. San Diego State
WR Brian Cobbs Sr. Utah State
RB George Holani Jr. Boise State
RB Calvin Tyler, Jr. Sr. Utah State
TE Mark Redman Jr. San Diego State
OL Everett Smalley Jr. Air Force
OL Cade Beresford Sr. Boise State
OL Bula Schmidt Sr. Fresno State
OL Micah Vanterpool Sr. Hawai‘i
OL Cade Bennett So. San Diego State
PK Daniel Gutierrez Sr. UNLV
KR Christian Washington Fr. New Mexico
DEFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
DL Scott Matlock* Sr. Boise State
DL Mohamed Kamara Sr. Colorado State
DL Dom Peterson* Sr. Nevada
DL Adam Plant, Jr. Sr. UNLV
LB Vince Sanford* Sr. Air Force
LB Ezekiel Noa Sr. Boise State
LB DJ Schramm Sr. Boise State
LB Michael Shawcroft Sr. San Diego State
DB Trey Taylor Jr. Air Force
DB Evan Williams Sr. Fresno State
DB A.J. Haulcy Fr. New Mexico
DB Ike Larsen Fr. Utah State
P Aaron Rodriguez Jr. New Mexico
PR Nikko Remigio Sr. Fresno State
*Two-Time Second-Team Selection | ** Three-Time Second-Team Selection
2022 HONORABLE MENTION
Air Force: Haaziq Daniels, QB; TD Blackmon, LB; Camby Goff, S; Matthew Dapore, PK; David Cormier, WR
Boise State: Jonah Dalmas, PK; Taylen Green, QB; Caleb Biggers, CB; Ashton Jeanty, RB; Tyreque Jones, DB
Colorado State: Tory Horton, PR; Jacob Gardner, OL; CJ Onyechi, DL; Dequan Jackson, LB; Chigozie Anusiem, DB
Fresno State: Levelle Bailey, LB; Jacob Spomer, OL; Raymond Pauwels, Jr., TE; Malachi Langley, LB; Mose Vavao, OL
Hawai‘i: Blessman Ta‘ala, DL; Dedrick Parson, RB; John Tuitupou, DL; Tylan Hines, RB; Peter Manuma, S
Nevada: Toa Taua, RB; Drue Watts, LB; Tyson Williams, DB; Grant Starck, OL; B.J. Casteel, WR
New Mexico: Jerrick Reed, S; Cody Moon, LB; J.C. Davis, OL; Reco Hannah, LB; Donte Martin, CB
San Diego State: Jalen Mayden, QB; Jesse Matthews, WR; Keshawn Banks, DE; Dez Malone, CB; Dallas Branch, CB
San José State: Tre Jenkins, S; Dominick Mazotti, TE; Justin Lockhart, WR; Chase Williams, DB; Nehemiah Shelton, CB
UNLV: Eliel Ehimare, DL; Aidan Robbins, RB; Nohl Williams, DB; Doug Brumfield, QB; Leif Fautanu, OL
Utah State: Hunter Reynolds, S; Chandler Dolphin, OL; Daniel Grzesiak, DE; MJ Tafisi, LB, Terrell Vaughn, WR
Wyoming: Clayton Stewart, P; DeVonne Harris, DE; Treyton Welch, TE; Cam Stone, CB; Andrew Peasley, QB
(University of Nevada)