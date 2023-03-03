[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
MIAMI, Fla. - Nevada softball finished the day with two wins on the first day of the Florida International Classic, Friday afternoon.
As a team, the squad recorded seven home runs, seven stolen bases, and a season-high 14 hits against FIU.
Nevada 10 - Stony Brook 3
Maile Olsen led the offense with three hits in three at-bats. Olsen registered two RBI, including a double and a home run.
Haley Painter (2-3) registered two home runs and three RBI that drove the Wolf Pack across the plate.
Aliyah Jenkins and Chelie Senini both tallied two hits to help the Pack offense. Jenkins registered three RBI, 2-RBI double, and a home run.
Gabby Herrera, Haylee Engelbrecht, and Hailey Prahm registered one hit for the Pack. Prahm also recorded an RBI after a double in the top of the first inning.
Blake Craft registered the win for the Pack after playing 4.1 innings. Craft gave up four hits, three runs, and strikeouts two players.
Nevada 8 - FIU 0
Engelbrecht, Herrera, and Charli Hawkins led the offense after tallying two hits that led to one home run each. Engelbrecht and Herrera both knocked in two runs, while Hawkins had one.
Painter went 3-4 at bat to score one run, while Senini registered two hits in three bat appearances.
Prahm, Maya Larsen, Tatum Maytorena, and Maile Olsen contributed to the offense with one hit each.
In the circle, Carley Brown threw a complete game shutout with six strikeouts, while giving up five hits and a walk.
Up Next:
The Pack will get ready to face Stonehill on Saturday, at 7 a.m. PT. Nevada's second opponent of the day will be determined based on the result of Stony Brook and FIU.