[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – The Silver team led by 98 rushing yards and one touchdown from running back Wesley Kommer defeated the blue team 55-46 in the Battle Born Showdown on Saturday night at Mackay Stadium.
The Pack celebrated the conclusion of spring football with its annual Spring Game as the Silver and Blue teams took to the field in the Battle Born Showdown. From car shows and youth football camps to in-game and post-game fireworks, the spring game had it all at Mackay Stadium.
Nate Cox got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 77-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Victor Snow to put the blue team up 7-0. The pass was a strike on 3rd and 10 with 13:43 left in the first quarter. Snow led all receivers with 89 yards on four receptions and one touchdown.
Cox finished with 177 yards passing, a long of 77 yards, on 9-of-20 attempts.
In a unique scoring system that awarded the defense points for tackles for loss, takeaways, three-and-outs, stops, and sacks, the blue team stopped the silver team on its first possession of the game to grab a 10-1 lead.
QB Jake Barlage tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to WR Jamaal Bell with 8:04 left in the first quarter to tie the game 14-14 at that point. Bell made three receptions for 49 yards. Barlage passed for 93 yards on 5-of-13 attempts.
The defense made three consecutive stops and forced each offense off the field early in the game. Toa Taua capped a 12-play 76-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run to put the blue team in front 34-32 with 5:07 left to play before half.
Taua finished with 34 yards rushing on 11 attempts. Cross Patton rushed for 23 tough yards on 12 attempts.
Kommer's 55-yard touchdown scamper with 3:30 remaining put the silver team up for good 52-46. The final drive by the blue team came up just short, falling by the 55-46 final.