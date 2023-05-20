[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Six Nevada track and field athletes qualified to compete at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships West Preliminary from May 24-27 in Sacramento, California.
The six qualifiers will be set to compete in a total of seven events across the four-day meet.
The West Preliminary will be hosted by Sacramento State at Hornet Stadium while the East Preliminary will be hosted by the University of North Florida at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville. The selections for the preliminary are based on the top 48 athletes declared in each individual event and the top 24 relay teams declared for each relay event. The top 12 qualifiers from each event will move on to compete at the national championships held in Austin, Texas from June 7-10.
Fifth year Emily Costello qualified for three events: the 200 meters, 400 meters, and the 4x400 meter relay. Freshman Halyn Senegal will compete in the 800 meters and the 4x400 meter relay, senior Carolyn Ross will compete in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x400 meter relay, sophomore Camrin Dolcini qualified in pole vault, freshman Annalies Kalma will represent the Pack in the 4x400 meter relay, and Rayven Nealey qualified in triple jump.
The squad combined to earn five medals at last weekend’s Outdoor Mountain West Championships, and each athlete medaled in the event they qualified for besides Nealey who finished seventh overall in the triple jump, and Ross who placed sixth in the 400-meter hurdles last Saturday.
Individually, Senegal is the highest ranked Nevada athlete going into next week’s competition, sitting in 14th in the 800 meters. Last weekend, Senegal ran the second-fastest time in school history (2:05.12) and earned her first career outdoor Mountain West podium finish, bringing home the silver in the event.
Along with her individual event, Senegal will be one of the four legs in the 4x400 meter relay with teammates Costello, Kalma, and Ross, the relay being ranked 18th in the West Preliminary field (3:35.98). Last weekend, the quartet recorded a second-place finish and broke the school record by six seconds, finishing just a hair behind San Diego State (3:34.97), who are ranked 12th in the field.
Costello will have a busy week with individual races in the 200 and 400 meters. Last Saturday, Costello earned podium finishes in both events with her third-place finish in the 400 meters (52.97), narrowly missing her own school record, and her first-place finish in the 200 meters (23.19), her first Mountain West career gold medal. In the West Preliminary field, Costello ranks 22nd in the 200 meters and 34th in the 400 meters.
Dolcini, the Outdoor Mountain West silver medalist in pole vault, qualified for the West Preliminary with her personal record mark she earned last weekend of 4.10 meters, ranking 32nd overall in the field.
Individually for Ross, she will compete in the 400-meter hurdles where she qualified with her personal record time of 59.37 that she earned from the Fresno State Invitational at the end of April. At the Outdoor Mountain West Championships, Ross placed sixth overall in the final of the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.47).
Nealey, the final qualifier for the Pack in the triple jump managed to find herself in the last qualifying spot to compete in the meet, currently ranked 48th with her season best time of 12.56 meters. Last weekend, Nealey finished in seventh in the triple jump (12.40m) and eighth in the long jump (5.88m).
2023 NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships West Preliminary Nevada Qualifiers
May 24-27
Sacramento, Calif.
Emily Costello – 200 meters, 400 meters, 4x400 meter relay
Halyn Senegal – 800 meters, 4x400 meter relay
Carolyn Ross – 400-meter hurdles, 4x400 meter relay
Annalies Kalma – 4x400 meter relay
Rayven Nealey – Triple Jump
Camrin Dolcini – Pole Vault