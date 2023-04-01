[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After competing last December and qualifying for the Olympic Trials in the marathon, senior Adam Sjolund made his spring debut Friday at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic, setting a new personal record in the 5000 meters with his time of 14:11.64, placing fourth overall in the event.
“That is the fastest 5000 since the men’s cross-country program has been re-established in 2019,” said head cross country coach Kirk Elias. “It is reflective of the hard work he has put in and his ability to put together high-quality races.”
Sjolund smashed his previous personal record of 14:26.73 by 15 seconds, set last season in March at the UCLA Bob Larsen Distance Carnival. In the fall, Sjolund wrapped his last cross-country season with the Pack, where he competed at the NCAA Mountain Regional where we went on to earn a new personal record in the 10K, dropping 265 seconds and earning 41st, the highest finish an athlete at Nevada has ever seen at the regional meet.
Sjolund will look towards continuing to train and compete this spring before traveling to Orlando, Florida in February 2024 for the Olympic Trials.
Results (Nevada)
4. Adam Sjolund – 14:11.64