[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada Track and Field earned its first points of the 2023 Mountain West Indoor Championships Thursday evening, with Hanah Smrt’s eighth-place finish in the pentathlon and the distance medley relay’s eighth-place finish to close out night one.
“We had a lot of personal records set today and put points on the board for our team,” said head coach Shantel Twiggs. “We will continue to thread the needle and get into the finals of our events and put more points on the board.”
The distance medley relay team of Marije Hijman, Kylie Burton, Raegan Gorzeman, and Claire Nelson placed eighth overall with a time of 12:09.17, earning one point. Running the final 1600 meter leg, Nelson split a 5:13.9, but because of the altitude adjustment, converts to a 5:06.8, marking a lifetime best split time. Gorzeman’s 800 meter split of 2:17.6 is a season best.
The Pack finished nine seconds behind Wyoming (12:01.00) and 23 seconds ahead of Fresno State (12:32.60). New Mexico took home the gold in 11:31.55, and UNLV rounded out the field in 12:51.88.
Smrt earned one point with her eighth-place finish, accumulating 3,546 points, a new personal record and puts her at ninth all-time in the event at Nevada. Smrt tied for first in the high jump with her mark of 1.64 meters and set personal records in the 60 hurdles (9.11) and in the 800 meters (2:31.04).
Sarah Marske followed suit and earned a new personal record in the 60 hurdles with her mark of 8.55, breaking her previous best of 8.74 from just last month at the Texas Tech Open. This mark ties her for third all-time at Nevada with Gina Deckard, who achieved this mark in 2010.
Continuing the personal record train in the pentathlon events, freshman Johanna Haas earned a new personal record in the shot put on her first attempt with a mark of 11.76 meters, only to break it on her second attempt, finishing the event with her farthest throw of 11.86 meters. Valeria Paez-Rueda earned a personal record on her third attempt, with a mark of 10.86 meters.
Junior Kate Kadrmas recorded season bests in the shot put (10.63), long jump (5.23m), and the 800 meters (2:38.78).
Emily Clarke was the lone competitor representing the Pack in the 5000 meters. Clarke finished 10th with a 17:15.57, converting to a 16:48.10. This time puts her at second all-time at Nevada in the event, jumping up from holding the sixth all-time spot that she earned earlier in the season.
Through two events, Nevada is tied for ninth with Wyoming, with two points.
Nevada Results
Pentathlon
8. Hanah Smrt – 3,546 points (1 Team point)
14. Valeria Paez-Rueda – 3,228 points
15. Kate Kadrmas – 3,218 points
21. Johanna Haas – 2,110 points
5000 meters
10. Emily Clarke – 17:15.57 (Conversion time: 16:48.10)
Distance Medley Relay
8. Marijie Hijman, Kylie Burton, Ragean Gorzeman, Claire Nelson – 12:09.17 (1 Team point)
Mountain West Championship Women’s Team Standings (Through two events)
- Colorado State – 34 points
- New Mexico – 28 points
- Utah State – 14 points
T-4. Fresno State – 11 points
San Diego State – 11 points
6. Boise State – 8 points
7. Air Force – 4 points
8. San Jose State – 3 points
T-9. Nevada – 2
Wyoming -2