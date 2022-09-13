[RENO ACES RELEASE]
After consultation with both clubs, on-field personnel, and medical experts, tonight’s game between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats has been postponed in response to air quality concerns around Greater Nevada Field.
Both clubs will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, September 14th, with game one’s first pitch set for 4:35 PM PST. Gates will open for fans at 4:00 PM PST. Game two of the twin-bill will start approximately 30 minutes following the first game’s conclusion.
Ticket holders to tonight’s postponed game will receive a voucher through their My Tickets account with the ability to redeem tickets to any remaining home game during the 2022 schedule or for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home dates.
