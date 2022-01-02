Weather Alert

...Very Strong Winds and Mountain Snow Monday into Tuesday Morning... * Our next winter system arrives Monday bringing the potential for damaging winds, mountain snow, and a few light valley rain and snow showers. This system is modest in terms of snowfall; however, travel difficulties with snow-covered roads and localized areas of blowing snow are still expected late Monday into Tuesday in the Sierra from Tahoe north, and for the passes of northeast California. * Winds will increase by Monday afternoon for northeast California, the Tahoe Basin and western Nevada. There is the potential for gusts to exceed 80 mph for wind prone locations along the US-395 and I-580 corridor between Susanville and northern Mono County, in addition to the Surprise Valley, and far northern Washoe County near the Oregon border. Elsewhere, gusts of 30-50 mph are anticipated for valley locations, with Sierra ridge gusts exceeding 100 mph. * Some tree falls and power outages are possible along with travel restrictions for high profile vehicles, and very rough air for aviators. Backcountry recreation and ski areas are likely to be impacted by the winds with very choppy lake conditions.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395/I-580 may see gusts exceed 80 mph at times. Sheltered areas will only see gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down some trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Very rough air for aviation interests. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&