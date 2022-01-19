The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that the United States Davis Cup Team will come to Reno for the first time as the U.S. takes on Colombia in a 2022 Davis Cup match on March 4-5 at the Reno Events Center.
Davis Cup is the World Cup of Men’s Tennis and is the largest international team competition in world sport, with nearly 150 nations competing each year.
The Qualifier vs. Colombia is a best-of-five match series played over two days, beginning with two singles matches on Friday, March 4. A doubles match and two reverse singles matches will follow on Saturday, March 5, with the winner advancing to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals – a 16-nation, multi-city competition held later this year with dates and locations to be announced.
It’s a privilege to welcome the U.S. Tennis Association to Northern Nevada,” said Visit Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “This is a great opportunity for the Reno Tahoe community to experience professional tennis, and also a great honor for the athletes who work so hard to represent the USA at the very highest level. We’re all looking forward to an exciting tournament.”
The United States was a founder of Davis Cup in 1900 and is its most successful nation, with 32 titles.
The current U.S. team is captained by former world No. 7 Mardy Fish. The participating players for both the United States and Colombia will be announced no later than 28 days prior to the start of the competition.
Tickets for the Qualifier will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 21, and can be purchased at Davis Cup (usta.com)