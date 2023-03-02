[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
As Nevada Men's Basketball closes out the regular season Saturday, The University of Nevada, Reno is now accepting ticket requests for potential NCAA Tournament site locations.
Potential site locations include Albany, NY, Birmingham, AL, Columbus, OH, Dayton, OH (First Four), Denver, CO, Des Moines, IA, Greensboro, NC, Orlando, FL or Sacramento, CA.
The First Four games will be played in Dayton, OH on March 14-15 while the First Round games will be played at the designated site locations on March 16-17.
The determination of the Wolf Pack's post-season plans will be announced during Selection Sunday on CBS at 3:00pm PT on March 12
Here is what you need to know about the process to request tickets:
- Click the link below to place your request. You can request as many tickets and as many locations as you'd like (Note: this is not a guarantee you will receive the quantity requested. We will do our best to accommodate your request)
- The deadline to place your request is March 11. Requests will not be accepted after March 11.
- Submitting a request does NOT guarantee you will receive tickets.
- All NCAA Tournament tickets will be assigned based on availability and Blue priority points.
- All tickets will be mobile for the NCAA Tournament. Nevada will only receive tickets to the sites and sessions we are competing in.
- Fans will be notified by March 14 regarding the status of their request.
- A small $1 non-refundable fee will be applied to your request. If you are awarded tickets for the selected site, the credit or debit card used for your request will be used to fulfill your order.
To request tickets for the NCAA Tournament, you can click the link: University of Nevada, Reno | Online Ticket Office | NCAA Ticket Requests (evenue.net)
For more information, call (775) 348-PACK or email at wolfpackticketinfo@unr.edu