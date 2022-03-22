Nevada Football Head Coach Ken Wilson announced today the hiring of 10-year NFL veteran and Wolf Pack great Virgil Green as the new Director of Player Personnel.
Virgil Green played three seasons at tight end with the Wolf Pack from 2008 to 2010, making 72 receptions for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a dangerous target for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the Pack capped a season, that included a WAC Championship, with a 20-13 win over Boston College in the Fight Hunger Bowl. He was the second-leading receiver on a star-studded 2010 football team, making 35 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns during a 13-1 season.
"I am extremely excited to be back working with the program," said Virgil Green. The qualities that Nevada football taught me are priceless. I am here to be a guide and help student-athletes understand that nothing is going to be easy."
Green continued. "I will also aim to help our players toughen their minds and work through the ups and downs of competing at the highest level of college football. We are going to attack the day every day."
Green was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 7th round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016. He was a two-time AFC Champion (2013, 2015), and during the Broncos Super Bowl run, he caught 22 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown helping the Broncos win their third Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Head Coach Ken Wilson on the hiring of Green. "Everyone in the Football family here at Nevada is very excited to have a Nevada Legend back in the program."
Coach Wilson continued. "As the Player Personnel Director for the Football Program, Virgil Green will be instrumental in helping our student-athletes navigate their academic/athletic and social commitments as Division I athletes. Virgil is the perfect person to help mentor our young men!"
The 10-year NFL veteran played in 137 games, making 102 receptions for 1,145 yards with seven touchdowns combined during his time with Denver (7 seasons) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3 seasons).
Running backs Coach Vai Taua was a teammate with Green on the 2010 team that won an FBS program-record 13 games. "To have a veteran NFL mind back in our program makes me very excited for our student-athletes to learn what it takes to not only get to the NFL but stay in the league for 10 years. It's like we are getting the team back together which is also exciting."
Taua continued. "Green brings the knowledge to help guide our players to not only have success on the field but also off it. Nevada is different, it takes something special to win here. To have five members of the 2010 team that won 13 games and had such great success in the past (Wilson, Nady, Bethea, Taua, Green) on our coaching staff is very exciting and will help continue a winning culture."
The Tulare, California native joins the Wolf Pack after retiring from the NFL following the 2020 season. Green returns to the Wolf Pack family with his wife Marianne Green and two children.
Career Highlights
• Helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2016.
• Recorded the first postseason touchdown of his career during the 2020 playoffs in the AFC Divisional at New England.
• Became the 38th player to catch a touchdown pass from QB Philip Rivers, doing so on a 13-yard reception in 2018 vs. Oakland.
• Started all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2017 with Denver, posting 191 receiving yards and a touchdown on 14 receptions (13.6 avg.)
