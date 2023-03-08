Sophomore Iver Walday Naess placed 23rd in giant slalom, scoring eight points for Nevada, to kick off the first day of the NCAA Championships in Lake Placid, Wednesday.
"I'm pleased with how Iver approached the first race of the NCAA Championships," said head coach Mihaela Kosi. "Despite very hard conditions, Iver showed two very strong runs and scored points for Nevada. We're looking forward to the slalom race, which is his stronger discipline."
Nevada holds a rich history of NCAA Championship appearances before being cut in 2010, earning 14 top-10 team finishes at the championships, with their last being in 2008 with a ninth-place finish, including five individual national titles. Walday Naess’ appearance marks the first time Nevada has been represented at the national level in over a decade.
To begin the day, Walday Naess clocked a first run of 1:05.93, marking the 20th fastest run in the field. About three hours later, Walday Naess competed in the second run of the event, finishing with a 1:03.74, the 23rd fastest time in the field, ultimately finishing overall in 23rd place, with eight points on the scoreboard for Nevada rolling into the second day of the alpine events.
On Friday, Walday Naess will be set to compete in the slalom event, with the first run beginning at 6:00 a.m. PST, followed by the second run at 9:00 a.m. PST. The NCAA will have a live video stream of Friday’s race HERE. Live results will also be available, provided by the RMISA conference HERE.
Nevada Results
Giant Slalom
23. Iver Walday Naess – 2:09.67
(University of Nevada, Reno)