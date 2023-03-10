[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The final day of competition at the NCAA Championships for sophomore Iver Walday Naess concludes with his 18th place finish out of 31 competitors in the slalom event, putting 13 points on the scoreboard for Nevada this afternoon in Lake Placid.
“I’m very proud of Iver and the entire team this season,” said head coach Mihaela Kosi. “His 18th place finish at the NCAA Championships is a great result and a solid comeback to division one skiing.”
It was an early start for Walday Naess, competition starting at 9:00 a.m. EST. After the first run (55.77), Walday Naess was ranked 28th overall going into the second run of the day, which would happen three hours later. On the second run, Walday Naess posted a 56.13, marking the second fastest run in the field, helping him move up in the ranks to finish 18th with an overall combined time of 1:51.90.
Through the two days of alpine action, Walday Naess scored a total of 21 points for Nevada, finishing the week in 18th place.
The Pack will look to finish off the season competing next in the WRC Elite Spring Series, hosted at Palisades Tahoe Resort from April 5-11.