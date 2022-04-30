[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
TUCSON, Ariz. - Sophomore Cam Walty was spotted a 2-0 lead before throwing his first pitch Saturday, and he made it hold up, going the distance as the Pack took the third of its four-game series at Arizona.
Walty picked up his third win in as many starts, improving to 5-3 on the season as he struck out five Wildcats over his three-hitter. Walty out-dueled counterpart Garrett Irvin, who allowed just four Wolf Pack hits and two runs over eight innings while falling to 4-3.
Nevada (22-18) will go for the series split Sunday, facing Arizona (31-14) in the series finale at 12 p.m.
Dario Gomez' two-out, two-run triple plated Landon Wallace and Tyler Bosetti in the top of the first for the only runs of the day.
Tanner O'Tremba was the only Wildcat to get into scoring position Saturday, reaching third with two outs in the first, and getting to second with one away in the sixth. But each time, Walty buckled down and left O'Tremba stranded.