[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following another tremendous week of play in which he averaged 5.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game over Nevada’s contests against Wyoming and UNLV, Darrion Williams has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week and the sixth time overall this season.
Williams is now tied for the second most Freshman of the Week awards in Mountain West history.
In Nevada’s road contest at Wyoming, Williams scored four points, pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, tallied a game-high three steals, and recorded two assists. Williams’ three steals marked the fifth time that he has had 3+ steals as well as the 27th time that he has earned at least one steal this season.
In the Pack’s game against UNLV on Saturday, Williams scored six points, grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, dished out a team-high five assists, and tallied one steal.
After pulling down 12 rebounds in the game, Williams has now eclipsed double-figures in rebounding in 10 games this season, and he has led Nevada in rebounding in 18 of 31 games this year.
After completing the regular season schedule, Williams and the rest of the Nevada Men’s Basketball team will now turn their attention to the Mountain West Tournament. Nevada is slated to take on San Jose State Thursday afternoon at 2:30pm.