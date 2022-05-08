[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - The big inning worked against Nevada in Saturday's second game of the series with New Mexico, as the Lobos scored six times in the fourth to go ahead for good on the way to a 17-10 win.
The teams will play for the series in the rubber game, Sunday at noon.
Nevada (24-21, 14-9 MW) overcame one New Mexico six-run inning Saturday, coming back from down 6-1 to knot things up at 7-7 in the bottom of the third. But the Lobos' six-spot in the fourth proved too steep a climb.
New Mexico (18-27, 9-17 MW) put two on to start the frame after Pack starter Cam Walty hit the first two batters. With one out, Willie Cano broke the tie with an RBI single to right-center, and two batters later, Sean Stephens drove in Kyle Landers with a fielder's choice.
The Pack missed a chance to limit the damage a batter later, when Ryan Jackson misjudged a line drive off the bat of Chase Weissenborn, allowing Cano and Stephens to score unearned. Granted extra life, the Lobos added two more runs on Braydon Runion's two-run single.
Runion drove in five runs for the Lobos, while Stephens went 5-for-6 with four runs driven in.
Walty had his run of three-straight wins snapped, falling to 5-4 after giving up 13 runs (nine earned) on nine hits over 3.2 innings.
The Pack got as close as 13-8 on Dario Gomez's infield single in the fourth, which scored Joshua Zamora. New Mexico, however, added three more runs in the top of the sixth, behind a two-run double from Lenny Junior Ashby.
Lobo reliever Riley Egloff went six innings of relief to get his sixth win of the season. Egloff, who relieved Lobo starter Brett Russell in the third, gave up just three runs before giving way to start the ninth.
Nevada troubled Egloff in the sixth, getting on the board twice, with the latter run coming on Anthony Flores' two-out double. The Pack loaded the bags, but Egloff was bailed out by Ashby's snag of Jacob Stinson's sinking liner into left.
Five Pack players had a multi-hit night Saturday, led by Zamora's 4-for-6 showing.