[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada evened the weekend series with San Diego State Saturday night, capitalizing on four Aztec errors and four hit batsmen to take an 12-6 victory.
Two of those errors helped the Pack (12-13, 6-4 MW) to a six-run first inning. Nevada loaded the bases with none out, and, after Landon Wallace's sacrifice fly plated Ryan Jackson, Aztec shortstop Caden Miller couldn't handle a Pat Caulfield bouncer, allowing Jacob Stinson to score the go-ahead run.
After the second hit batsmen of the inning by San Diego State starter Kelena Sauer loaded the bases again, a wild pitch brought Josh Zamora in to make it 3-1. After Jaxon Woodhouse became the third Nevada batter hit in the frame, loading the bases yet again, Matt Clayton delivered a two-run single to up the lead to 5-1. The inning's scoring came to a close on Sauer's throwing error on a failed pickoff attempt to first, as Woodhouse scampered home.
Clayton's two-run single highlighted a two-hit night which included a triple. Caulfield went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, including a thrilling steal of home in the Pack's three-run seventh.
Cam Walty improved to 2-3 with the win, going six innings and striking out five while allowing four runs. Tyler Cochran picked up his third save, entering the game with it 8-5 in the seventh, and striking out three and allowing just a run over the final 2.1 innings.
Sauer didn't make it through the first for San Diego State, being lifted with two away in the first, and falling to 1-5 on the season after giving up six runs (three earned) on two hits.
San Diego State (6-20, 1-10 MW) cut the Pack lead to two by the top of the third, as Brian Leonhardt's RBI double in the third made it a 6-4 game. But the Pack got two runs in the bottom half on a wild pitch that scored Anthony Flores, and a two-out throwing error.
The teams play the rubber game tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Peccole Park.