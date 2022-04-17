Nevada 4, Air Force 1
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Reno, Nev. - Peccole Park
[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada scored four in the first, then starter Casey Burfield did the rest as the Pack cruised to a 4-1, series-clinching win over Air Force on Easter Sunday.
Burfield scattered seven Air Force hits over seven innings, with the lone Falcon run coming on a Jake Grieving solo shot in the fourth, and struck out two to improve to 2-1 on the year. Kade Morris held the Falcons (15-19, 5-10 MW) scoreless over the final two frames to collect his third save.
Nevada (19-15, 12-6 MW) got all four of its runs in the first inning, with Tyler Bosetti's three-run homer doing the damage.
Three of Nevada's five hits on the day came in the first frame. Air Force starter Seungmin Shim held the Pack to just two hits over the next five innings, but fell to 3-4 with the loss.
The Pack hosts Saint Mary's in midweek action Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Peccole Park, before playing its next eight on the road, beginning with a three-game Mountain West set at San José State April 22-24.