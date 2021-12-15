[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada closed the first half with a 13-5 run to break away from Minnesota Duluth Wednesday, and rolled to a 98-62 victory at Lawlor Events Center.
It was Nevada’s (5-4) first game since Nov. 30’s home win over Pepperdine, after the Pack’s planned trip to Texas for a pair of games Dec. 4 and 7 was canceled.
Junior point guard Grant Sherfield once again came up just shy of the first Wolf Pack triple-double in nearly 43 years, finishing with game highs of 28 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Sherfield came up just two rebounds shy of a triple-double back on Nov. 30.
Fellow guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a season-high 26 points, going 9-for-14 from the field and 6-for-9 from behind the arc. It was the fourth-straight game in which Sherfield and Cambridge Jr. each scored at least 20 points.
Sherfield’s jumper and a pair of free throws had Nevada out to a 23-11 lead eight minutes in, but UMD shot its way back into it behind Joshua Brown and Drew Blair. Each hit a triple, followed by a Charlie Katona bucket to pull the Bulldogs to within four at 23-19.
Katona led the Bulldogs with 15 points on the night, while Blair and Brown finished with 14 and 12, respectively.
It was still a four-point game at 34-30 when the Pack pulled away before the half. Sherfield hit a layup followed by a Cambridge Jr. triple. Kenan Blackshear, who posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, his first in a Nevada uniform, hit a triple of his own to get the Pack lead to 10.
Cambridge Jr. would score five-straight to close the half, as Nevada held a firm 47-35 lead into the break.
Will Baker, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, scored the first four points of the second half, with Cambridge Jr.’s triple putting the Pack up 54-35 and forcing a UMD timeout.
UMD would never get closer than 12 the rest of the way, and a 13-0 Nevada run, capped by a Sherfield triple, made it 78-45 with 9:27 to play and put things out of reach.