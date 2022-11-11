[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada’s Emily Clarke (34th, 20:54.9) and Adam Sjolund (41st, 28:59.9) collected top 50 finishes in the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships at the UNM North Golf Course on Friday to conclude the 2022 season.
The 2022 Mountain Regional Championships featured five top 10 nationally ranked women’s teams and six of the top 10 men’s teams in the country. Nevada men’s cross country finished 12th as a team, tying their finish at the NCAA Regionals last year. The Pack’s women’s cross country team finished 14th, ahead of five teams that include Power 5 foe Texas Tech.
The New Mexico women claimed their seventh regional title Friday morning, just two weeks after capturing their 15th straight Mountain West title, already having secured their birth into the NCAA Championships. For the men, a No. 2 nationally ranked Northern Arizona team took the crown after their top runners finished in the top two in the 10K, earning an automatic place at the NCAA National Championships on November 19.
Noted as one of the top cross country environments in the nation, Nevada competed at the spectator-friendly UNM North Golf course for the Mountain Regional for the first time since 2015. Located 5,085 feet above sea level, Nevada got a boost from the course’s gentle, grassy, slopes and through the cheering crowd several times.
Clarke placed 34th, in a time of 20:54.9, only two tenths off her performance two weeks ago at the Mountain West Championships in Laramie, and the third fastest time for her this season. Sjolund jumped up significantly throughout the duration of the race, crossing the finish line in 41st with a time of 28:59.9. Sjolund earned the highest finish Nevada men have ever placed at the regional meet, and the top time, dropping 265 seconds from his performance in 2021 (32:02.6).
On the women’s side, juniors Marije Hijman and Paige Penrose saw the second and third highest finishes in 63rd and 98th, in 21:33.0 and 22:25.5. Jasper Fievet would then finish next, not far behind Penrose, placing 100th, in a new personal best time by 35 seconds, in 22:34.8. Rounding out the women, Claire Nelson finished in 113th, with a time of 23:20.9, while Alison Graf finished in ten spots behind Nelson, in 123rd place, with a time of 24:12.5.
The men’s squad continued to see major time drops throughout the event. With his 67th place finish, Carson Leavitt would earn the next highest finish for the men in 29:54.8, seeing a substantial drop from last season, by over 200 seconds. Coming in right after Leavitt was Daniel Sayo in 68th, with a time of 30:01.5, a 111 second drop from the 2021 season. Zander Simone would finish next in 77th place, in a 30:17.5.
The final three men’s times include Celime Garcia in 91st (30:48.6), Andrew Riberio in 94th (30:58.1), and Soma Baligad in 99th (31:12.6), Baligad competing in the first 10K of his collegiate career. Garcia would earn a new personal best by a whopping 317 seconds, while Riberio dropped 50 seconds from his previous record.