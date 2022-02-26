[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Nevada’s two-game trip opened Saturday with a 74-61 defeat at Wyoming.
The Pack (12-15, 6-10 MW) fell into a 10-2 hole within the game’s opening three minutes, as Xavier DuSell and Drake Jefferies hit two of the Cowboys’ five first-half triples early on.
Desmond Cambridge Jr., who finished the night with 12 points, scored the next five Wolf Pack points, and Warren Washington added a jumper to make it 20-10 with 11:47 left in the half, but Wyoming (23-5, 12-3 MW), behind 14 first-half points from Graham Ike, who scored 23 on the night, pulled out to a 32-17 lead and took control.
Hunter Maldonado scored 12 of his 22 points by halftime, as the Cowboys took a 42-26 lead to the break.
Nevada fought to within 12 at 59-47 on a Grant Sherfield 3-pointer with 9:40 remaining, and got as close as 10 after a pair of free throws from Daniel Foster with just under six minutes to go. Sherfield finished the game with 12 points and five assists.
The Pack stayed within range until the final two minutes. Maldonado drove for a dunk to get the Cowboys up, 71-58, then DuSell hit a triple to put it out of reach at 74-58.
Nevada closes the tip Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. PT tip at Boise State.