[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following a difficult road loss at the hands of Utah State this past Saturday, the Nevada Men's Basketball team saw the end of their four-game win streak; however, the Pack will seek to bounce back in a big way at home Tuesday evening, as they are set to host San Jose Staté at 7 PM at the Lawlor Events Center.
Tuesday night's game will serve as Black History Night, with Nevada Athletics continuing its celebration of Black History Month. Tuesday night's contest will be sponsored by IBEW Local 401.
The Pack is coming off of a tough road loss in which they squandered a 15-point halftime lead on the road against Utah State, as their offense faulted over the final 20 minutes, and the Pack ultimately fell to the Aggies, 66-75.
Nevada will look to get back in the win column and maintain their unblemished record at home when they face off against San José State, as the Pack enters Tuesday night's matchup with a perfect mark of 13-0 at the Lawlor Events Center this season.
The two squads met once prior this season, with Nevada earning a dominant 67-40 victory over the Spartans in the first matchup between the two teams.
Nevada was sensational on the defensive end of the floor in the first contest, limiting SJSU to just 40 points on an abysmal 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent from behind the arc.
The 40 points allowed by Nevada marked the least number of points that the Pack has allowed in a game since 2008.
Nevada also reeled off their largest run of the season in the contest, as they went on an incredible 25-0 run over the final 9:41 of the first half, propelling the Pack to the lopsided victory over the Spartans.
Nevada had eight different players score at least three points in the first contest against San José State, led by redshirt freshman Nick Davidson, who had one of the best performances of his career. Davidson scored a game-high 15 points on 6-12 shooting from the field and 2-5 from behind the arc, while also pulling down a career-high nine rebounds. He earned a game-high plus/minus of +36 in a career-high 27 minutes of playing time.
Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear also reached double figures in scoring in the first game against the Spartans, putting up 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Nevada dominated the glass, outrebounding San José State 42-31, while also forcing the Spartans into 20 turnovers. The Pack outscored San José State in the paint, 36-16, in what was an all-around outstanding performance from Nevada.
Nevada and San José State have faced 65 times throughout history, with the Pack holding a 50-15 advantage in the all-time series.