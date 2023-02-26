[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After a 60-56 hard-fought road victory over Fresno State in which their defensive prowess was on full display, the Nevada Men's Basketball team will travel to Laramie, Wyoming to take on the Wyoming Cowboys Monday night seeking a third consecutive victory.
A road win over the Cowboys would mark Nevada's 23rd victory of the season and clinch a winning record in away games this year, as the Pack is currently 6-6 in true road contests.
Nevada is coming off of a strenuous victory at Fresno State where they turned in an exceptional defensive performance, limiting the Bulldogs to woeful shooting clips of 37.5 percent from the field and 25.7 percent from behind the arc. The Pack forced Fresno State into 17 turnovers and matched a season-high by recording 12 steals in what was an exceptional display of basketball on the defensive end of the court.
As a team, Nevada continues to rank at the top of the Mountain West in a plethora of defensive statistical categories, as they have done all season. The Pack is currently second in opponent field goal percentage (41.6%), fourth in opponent points per game (65.9 PPG), fourth in defensive rebounding (26.0 per game), fourth in turnovers forced (371), fifth in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (32.4%), and fifth in steals per game (6.2 SPG).
Offensively, Nevada's numbers have greatly improved in Mountain West play this season. In conference play, the Pack currently ranks first in the league in free throw percentage (80.5%), fourth in points per game (72.5 PPG), fourth in field goal percentage (46.6%), fourth in assists per game (14.1), and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (36.5%).
Nevada owns a record of 6-6 in true road contests this season, and they will face a Wyoming team that has been much better on their home court than on the road this season, as the Pack will seek to improve to 23-7 overall and 13-4 in Mountain West play this year.
Nevada and Wyoming have faced off 22 times throughout history with the Cowboys owning a 14-8 advantage in the all-time series. Wyoming earned a 74-61 victory in the most recent matchup between the two teams in February of 2022.