[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada closed its three-match weekend in Southern California with a 4-3 win over Hawaii, and with a 2-1 record to wrap competition Monday afternoon at UC San Diego’s Northview Tennis Courts.
The Pack (5-5) fought back after dropping the doubles point to the Rainbow Warriors, as Matheo Coupu, Youssef Kadiri Hassani, Satchel Benn, and Juan Batalla swept Nos. 2-5 in singles matches to secure the win.
All four Wolf Pack singles wins were clinched in straight-sets victories, Coupu leading the way with his 6-4, 6-4 win over Hawaii’s Axel Labrunie. It was Kadiri Hassani next who defeated Guillaume Tattevin 7-6, 7-4, 6-3, while Batalla took Lucas Labrunie 6-4, 6-4. At No. 4, Benn secured the match winning point for the Pack, defeating Vojta Vlkovsky 7-5, 7-5.
Nevada will return to Reno Sunday, March 19, taking on St. Mary’s at McArthur Tennis Center. First serve is set for 12:00 p.m., marking the Pack’s three-game home slate, before traveling to New Mexico, April 8.
Nevada 4, Hawaii 3
Doubles
No. 1 – Andre Ilagan/Lucas Labrunie (UH-M) def. Matheo Coupu/Satchel Benn (NEV) 6-4
No. 2 – Kilian Maitre/Axel Labrunie (UH-M) def. Juan Batalla/Sasha Nicolau (NEV) 7-5
No. 3 – Karl Collins/Vojta Vlkovsky (UH-M) vs. Pedro Liborio/Youssef Kadiri Hassani (NEV) 5-4, unfinished
Order of finish – 1, 2
Singles
No. 1 – Andre Ilagan (UH-M) def. Pedro Liborio (NEV) 7-6, (7-5), 6-1
No. 2 – Matheo Coupu (NEV) def. Axel Labrunie (UH-M) 6-4, 6-4
No. 3 – Youssef Kadiri Hassani (NEV) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH-M) 7-6, (7-4), 6-3
No. 4 – Satchel Benn (NEV) def. Vojta Vlkovsky (UH-M) 7-5, 7-5
No. 5 – Juan Batalla (NEV) def. Lucas Labrunie (UH-M) 6-4, 6-4
No. 6 – Kilian Maitre (UH-M) def. Sasha Nicolau (NEV) 5-7, 7-5, 7-5
Order of finish – 2, 3, 5, 1, 4, 6