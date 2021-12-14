Carson Strong

Wolf Pack Football Quarterback, Carson Strong has announced that he will forgo playing in Quick Lane Bowl and his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Strong announced his decision on Twitter earlier today where he thanked Nevada and Wolf Pack fans for the last four years.

The 2-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the year finishes his career 4th Nevada all- time with just under 9,400 passing yards to go with 74 passing touchdowns. 

Carson Tweet

