[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada safety Bentlee Sanders has been named to the Associated Press midseason All-America Team, the organization announced Tuesday.
Sanders is one of three players sharing the national lead with five interceptions on the season, joined by Emmanuel Forbes of Mississippi State and Clark Phillips III of Utah. All three players were recognized by the AP Tuesday, with Forbes and Phillips the midseason All-America Team's two cornerbacks, and Sanders one of two safeties, with Georgia's Christopher Smith.
Sanders, who has also forced two fumbles and made 42 tackles (30 solo) this season, was the only Mountain West representative on the team. He's been a key in Nevada's takeaway-minded defense, which ranks in the national top 10 in total takeaways (15, seventh), interceptions (10, eighth), and turnover margin (1.29, ninth).
Earlier this season, Sanders was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 5) following his two-interception, one-forced fumble performance in Sept. 3's 38-14 win over Texas State. In that contest, Sanders returned one of his picks 34 yards for a Pack touchdown.
On the year, five of Sanders' seven forced takeaways (five interceptions, two forced fumbles which were each recovered by Nevada) have resulted in points for the Wolf Pack. In addition to his pick-six against Texas State, Sanders' second interception against the Bobcats led to a Nevada touchdown. Additionally, interceptions at New Mexico State (Aug. 27) and Incarnate Word (Sept. 10) each led to Pack touchdowns, as did his forced fumble, recovered by Nevada, against Texas State.
Sanders and Nevada host San Diego State this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. for Homecoming. The contest will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and on radio at ESPN 94.5 FM locally and via The Varsity Network app.