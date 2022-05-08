[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada softball clinched an 11-6 win on senior day against the Fresno State Bulldogs to wrap up the season.
Freshman Ellie Garcia recorded the win for the Pack after pitching for four innings. The freshman gave up nine hits, six runs (six earned), and struck out three before sophomore Blake Craft come in to relief. Craft gave up two hits and struck out one to close the game for the squad.
Fresno State started the game in the lead after a run scored in the first inning. The Pack took the lead in the bottom of the second after a single to right-center by the senior Lauren Gutierrez, who went two-for-four at-bat and recorded two RBIs in the game. Sophomore Charli Hawkins went three-for-four, including a two-RBI home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Sophomore Chelie Senini and freshman Aaliyah Jenkins tallied two hits each. The duo, Senini, and Jenkins recorded three stolen bases in the game. Senini finished the season with the new Mountain West record for stolen bases after setting down 48-51 in the season. Jenkins registered her 13th home run of the season with a three-RBI homered to the left field in the bottom of the fourth that extended the Pack leads to 7-2.
Seniors Kallahan Hunter and Jessica Sellers tallied one hit each, while Sellers had an RBI after her double base hit to right-center that scored Jenkins in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sophomore Charli McLendon had her second home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth.
Nevada softball concludes the 2022 season with a 17-35 overall and a 7-17 conference record.