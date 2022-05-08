Weather Alert

...COLD WITH SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEK... * Snow: Periods of snow and pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday. There may even be a period of lake enhanced snow bands possible (less than 10% chance). While the best chance for accumulating snow will be in the mountains, there may be some slick roads across western Nevada and northeastern California through Tuesday morning. Heavier snow showers will produce low visibility and slick conditions, so check road conditions before you go and slow down! * Temperatures: Cold the next several mornings with temperatures 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it's likely we will have frost and freeze concerns through Wednesday morning even in urban areas. Keep an eye on irrigation and gardens the next several nights.