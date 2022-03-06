[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
STOCKTON, Calif. – Nevada softball took two wins to conclude the second day of the Libby Matson Tournament on Saturday afternoon. The Pack edged Seton Hall 3-1 and closed the day with a 9-3 victory over Pacific.
Nevada 3 – Seton Hall 1
Freshman Ellie Garcia threw a complete game to take the win for the Pack. Garcia gave up four hits, one run (one earned), and struck out six.
Sophomore Chelie Senini and senior Jessica Sellers recorded an RBI each. Lauren Gutierrez, Aaliyah Jenkins, and Bella Kordonowy tallied one hit each. While Charli McLendon, Abby Larsen, and Gennah Sanchez scored one run each.
How it happened
- Nevada started the day battling against Seton Hall with three scoreless innings for both teams.
- The Pack scored three runs after a walk by Senini, a wild pitch, and a sac by Sellers.
- Nevada defense held the Pirates for another two innings before giving up one run in the bottom of the seventh.
Nevada 9 – Pacific 3
Sophomore Tyra Clary took the win in the second game. Clary gave up four hits, two runs, and struck out five. Clary played four innings before Garcia stepped in for the remaining of the game. Garcia gave up one hit, one run, and struck out two.
Freshman Tatum Maytorena led the Pack offense recording three hits and three RBI in the game. Maytorena was followed by Gutierrez, who scored three hits and two RBI. Senini and Sellers tallied two hits each, with Sellers also recording an RBI. Aaliyah Jenkins and Danielle Lew recorded one hit each.
How it happened
- Pacific took the lead in the third inning after scoring two runs.
- Nevada responded by adding five runs in the top of the fourth.
- Maytorena double to the center-field scored two runs for the Pack in the fifth inning.
- Nevada added two runs to the board, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
- In the last inning, the Tigers scored one run to finish the game 9-3 Nevada.
UP NEXT
The Pack comes back for the last day in Stockton, Calif. for the second game of the weekend against Idaho State on Sunday at 9 a.m.
