[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Nevada softball dropped the second game of the series against Colorado State on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the loss for Nevada after coming to relief Ellie Garcia. Clary gave up four hits, three runs (three earned), and struck out two. Garcia started the game for the Pack and gave up seven hits, six runs (five earned), and struck out two.
The offense led by sophomore Charli Hawkins went 4-4 in batting and one RBI. Sophomore Chelie Senini tallied three hits in four batting appearances, one stolen base, and one RBI. Freshman Aaliyah Jenkins recorded two hits, including her tenth home run of the season.
Mia Misasi, Alycia Coats, Danielle Lew, Gennah Sanchez, and Kallahan Hunter tallied one hit for the Pack.
Nevada went up first with one run, but the Rams responded by putting four runs on the scoreboard in the first inning. The Pack added four runs on the top of the third to take the lead. Colorado State turned around and scored five runs to take a 9-5 win over the Pack.
The squad will be back tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the final game of the series.