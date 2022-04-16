[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LOGAN, Utah – Nevada softball lost game two of the series 6-5 to Utah State on Friday afternoon.
Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the loss for the Pack. Clary recorded one hit, one run (earned), and two walks that allowed the Aggies to win the game. Sophomore Blake Craft started the game for six innings. Craft gave up 10 hits, five runs (four earned), and recorded eight strikeouts.
The Aggies took the lead in the bottom of the second with a single run. Nevada responded in the top of the fifth with a single RBI to right field by Aaliyah Jenkins (2-4) that tied the game. Senior Jessica Sellers (2-4) came to bat to score a three-RBI home run to the center field to extend the lead for the Pack. Utah State scored one in the bottom of the fifth.
Charli Hawkins (1-2) comes out and scores her first home run of the season to keep the Pack with a 5-2 lead. The Aggies tied the game in the bottom of the seventh 5-5, to edge Nevada 6-5 with a sacrificed fly out.
Lauren Gutierrez, Alycia Coats, Sam Oliver, Danielle Lew, and Mia Misasi tallied one hit each for the Pack.
