[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
San Diego, Calif. – Nevada softball dropped the final game of the series against the San Diego State Aztecs on Sunday afternoon.
Sophomore Blake Craft recorded the loss for the Pack. Craft gave up seven hits, three runs (one earned), and three strikeouts.
Nevada was led offensively by senior Jessica Sellers with one hit and one RBI. Sellers scored Aaliyah Jenkins in the top of the first to give the Pack the lead. Chelie Senini, Alycia Coats, Gennah Sanchez, and Jenkins also tallied one hit in the game. Senini also recorded two stolen bases and is now 31-31 in the season.
The Aztecs topped the Pack 3-1 after scoring one run in the bottom of the third and two in the sixth inning.
Nevada will be coming home to face a doubleheader against Sacramento State on Wednesday, April 6 at 1 p.m.