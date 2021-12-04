[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
STOCKTON, Calif. - In its second overtime game of the season, the Nevada women’s basketball team (5-3) downed the Pacific Tigers (2-6), 80-77, to secure its fourth straight victory. Freshman Audrey Roden powered Nevada with a career-high 22 points, three rebounds and one steal while shooting 5-for7 from three.
“We believed in ourselves down the stretch,” said Roden. “We trust one another to make big plays in close games. I’m proud of how we stuck together.”
Senior Da’Ja Hamilton also propelled Nevada with 19 points and four rebounds, including 12 first half points. Senior Nia Alexander joined Roden and Hamilton in double figures, tabbing 12 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Lexie Givens had a strong outing, grabbing a career-high eight rebounds while recording seven points. Sophomore Alyssa Jimenez posted seven points while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior Kylie Jimenez dished out a team-best five assists and three steals while contributing six points and six rebounds. Sophomore Kenna Holt registered her first career start, tallying a rebound, steal and assist.
Nevada got its first points of the day on a Givens layup. The Tigers grabbed a six point lead at the 7:08 mark in the first, but the Pack chipped away and took the lead on an and-one by Hamilton. A Roden layup in the paint moved the lead to 18-10 with 3:34 left in the first before Nevada seized a 25-17 lead to end the quarter.
The Wolf Pack grasped a 10 point lead at 7:49 on Alexander’s fast break layup (20-10). The Tigers snapped the lead to seven, but Roden’s three put Nevada back up 10. Pacific closed in on Nevada with a layup at 3:32, but Kylie and Audrey Jimenez fired back with a layup and made free throws to push Nevada’s lead to 38-32 with 1:49 left. Nevada took a 38-36 lead into half time.
The third and fourth quarters remained a game of pins and needles. Nevada held a 48-40 lead with 5:37 left in the third thanks to a Hamilton three, but Pacific didn’t shy away. The Pack closed the quarter on six-consecutive buckets by Alexander to take a 57-50 lead.
Pacific entered the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to take back its lead (58-57) at 8:08. The next six minutes remained back-and-forth. With just under two minutes left, Pacific tied the game at 65. Kylie Jimenez quickly answered with a layup to bring the score to 67-65. Pacific responded on a three-ball with 0:58 left. The Pack was forced to foul the Tigers after a missed basket, but Pacific only converted on 1-of-2, giving the ball back to Nevada with 20 seconds left. Nevada inbounded the ball and perfectly executed a set play in which Alyssa Jimenez found Hamilton on a back door cut to tie the game at 69.
Pacific sought a four point lead with 2:18 left in overtime, but Nevada continued to chip away. Roden nailed a three to bring Nevada within one (75-74). Pacific took its lead back on a series of free throws, but then Roden followed with a driving layup to give Nevada a one-point lead with 1:26 left. After two netted free throws by Pacific, Alexander drew a foul to put her at the line at 0:27. Alexander sunk both free throws to give Nevada a 78-77 lead. The Pack came up with a huge defensive stop, resulting in a Pacific foul that sent Kylie Jimenez to the line. Jimenez hit both free throws to secure the Nevada victory.